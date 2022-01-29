Catholic Schools Week being held next week

Starting next week students in the Columbus Catholic Schools system will have a chance to celebrate their faith with Catholic Schools Week.

A national event that’s been taking place since 1974, Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.

At Scotus Central Catholic, the celebration is being recognized with different activities throughout the week.

“Our school, on a normal day, faith as a huge part of everything that we do,” Scotus Campus Minister Dana Ritzdorf said. “But Catholic schools week is more of a time to celebrate that and have a fun week of bigger events, things that we don't normally have going on. We try and have opportunities for the students that will help them go deeper in their faith.”

Each day a campus ministry student will lead a prayer that morning that relates to the theme of the day.

It starts Monday – celebrating our community – with no school being held that day.

“On Tuesday the theme is celebrating our students so we do ice cream bars at lunch,” Ritzdorf said. “And we play praise and worship over the intercom in between classes just to kind of lift everybody's spirits.”

Also on Tuesday, all students and staff can wear a Catholic/faith related T-shirt with their normal uniform bottoms.

For Wednesday, the theme of which will be celebrating our nation, Rock Talk is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. In Rock Talk, Ritzdorf noted, students are placed in small groups with a teacher and a volunteer leader. Those in the groups will talk about how they’re doing and take part in a faith-related activity.

An all-school Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday – celebrating vocations – and eighth graders and high school students will lead St. Bonaventure’s Elementary School’s prayer service in the Scotus chapel throughout the day. Priests will also receive thank yous and gift cards from the Scotus campus ministry team.

“This year we’re also doing a few things to try and show our priests and staff how much we appreciate them,” Ritzdorf said. “…I like being able to build people up and spread positivity and just be excited about our faith.”

The celebration ends on Friday with a 1:30 p.m. faith rally being held in the Dowd Activity Center. The theme for that day is celebrating faculty, staff and volunteers. The rally includes games and activities.

“Usually it's two seniors that will share a witness or testimony talk, so they talk about their faith and how being at a Catholic school has impacted their faith journey,” said Ritzdorf. “We usually have a speaker come in and then have prayer time as a whole school.”

Ritzdorf said students enjoy having the day off on Monday and noted the other activities they like taking part in.

“They get to wear something different (on Tuesday) and people look forward to that. The games and activities that happen at the faith rally, they look forward to,” she added.

As for Ritzdorf, she said she enjoys watching the students working towards a common goal.

“Our campus ministry team is really involved in helping with everything that's going on,” she said. “I love getting to collaborate with them and see them kind of step up and be leaders for the faith rally.”

The three Catholic elementary schools in Columbus will also not be holding school on Monday.

At St. Anthony’s students will be encouraged to try to the live the works of mercy. When they do, they will place a heart on a bulletin board explaining what they did. For example, on Wednesday, students and staff are asked to bring a can of food to share with those in need for the corporal work of mercy, feeding the hungry.

St. Bon’s kids will take part in different activities such as showing their school spirit or praying the rosary as a family. Other activities include a student council assembly on Tuesday, an “ask the priest” event will be held in classrooms on Thursday and card decorating on Friday for local nursing home residents.

A mismatch day and faith Q&A is planned at St. Isidore’s on Tuesday, with a colorful Catholics day and movie theater activity on Wednesday, a crazy hat and sock day on Thursday with a service project and a sports day and benediction and adoration on Friday, among other happenings.

