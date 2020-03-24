Cattlemen party means big money for cancer research

It has been dubbed the “state’s biggest pasture party,” but in reality it is much more. The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska, was established to promote beef in a healthy diet, showcase rural Nebraska and to raise money for cancer research.

Since 1998, the ball has raised more than $14.7 million to fight the big “C.” Each year, 90% of the proceeds go toward research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. A nonprofit charity, the Cattlemen’s Ball donates the remaining 10% of dollars raised to Nebraska communities for health and wellness programs.

It all started with a group of friends who in one way or another had their lives touched by cancer.

“We were looking for a way to help out,” said Kae Pavlik of Yutan, Nebraska, and one of the founders of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Ball.

There had been some attempts at starting a Cattle Baron’s Ball teamed with the American Cancer Society in the early 1990s, but it never got statewide support.