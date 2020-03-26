Cattlemen's Ball set for Columbus postponed 1 year

Columbus will have to wait one more year to host the Cattlemen's Ball.
The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska Advisory Board on Thursday announced its decision to postpone the 2020 event until June 4-5, 2021, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The ball was set to take place June 5-6 on 210 acres belonging to Scott and Pat Mueller that is approximately 5 miles north of Dickie Doodles. All said and done, 800-1,000 volunteers have been working to make successful a weekend that had been in the works for essentially two years. Despite the delay, the ball will remain in Columbus for 2021, organizers noted.
"It is with great disappointment and with much discussion of the Advisory Board that it was decided to postpone the Ball to next year," said Kevin Rasmussen, chairman of the Advisory Board. "The health of all attending comes first. Let's look forward to 2021, knowing the Columbus group will pick up where they left off and make it even better than if it would have been held this year."
You have free articles remaining.
The Muellers also shared their thoughts on the one-year delay.
“While it is disappointing that the 2020 ball is being postponed, our commitment must be to the health and wellness of all the attendees and to what is best for our local community," they said, in a statement. "Our local co-chairs and committees remain committed to hosting the Ball in 2021 and supporting our focus on 'Funding Cancer Research & Finding a Cure'
Ticket purchasers for the 2020 Ball or Art and General Store Vendors will have the option to roll their payments to the 2021 Ball or request a refund. No action is required if they are wanting to maintain their spot for the 2021 Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska in Columbus.
All proceeds will be distributed in 2021 to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and to the local health and wellness initiatives.
The 2020 Cattlemen’s Ball Planning Committee wishes to thank the donors, chairs, committees and volunteers from across the state for their continued support
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.