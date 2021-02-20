Cattlemen's Ball schedule of events
Friday, June 4
7 a.m. – Golf Registration
8 a.m. – Golf Tournament
4 p.m. – Gates open
4–5:30 p.m. – Top Donor Reception
4-7 p.m. – Silent Auction
4-7 p.m. – Buffett Cancer Center, General Store, Art Tent, and History Tent open
4-10:30 p.m. – Serenity Garden open
5-6:30 p.m. – Trail Boss reception
5:30-7 p.m. – Art Tent open
6:30-8:15 p.m. – Welcome & Live Auction
9-10:30 p.m. – Tracy Byrd Concert
Saturday, June 5
7 a.m. – Nebraska Rawhide Run Check-in
8 a.m. – Nebraska Rawhide Run Start
8:30 a.m. – Gates open
8:30-10 a.m. – Trail Boss Champagne Brunch
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Serenity Garden open
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Silent Auction opens
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. – Buffett Cancer Center, General Store, Art Tent, and History Tent open
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. – Wine Tasting
10 a.m. – Bush Pullers, Session 1
11 a.m. – Concessions open
11 a.m. - Noon – Trail Boss Luncheon
Noon - 12:45 p.m. – Live Auction
12:30 p.m. – Gates Open to Top Hand Ticket Holders
1 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
1:30 p.m. – Style Show
1:30 p.m. – Bush Pullers, Session 2
1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. – General Activities TBD
3:45 p.m.-5:00 p.m. – Farm & Ranch Auction
5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – Prime Rib Dinner – Meal Lines Open
6:00 p.m.-6:05 p.m. – Raffle
6:05 p.m.-7:00 p.m. – Evening Program
7:00 p.m.-8:15 p.m. – Live Auction
8:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. – Easton Corbin Concert
10:15 p.m.-12:30 p.m. – Side Step Band