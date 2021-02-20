 Skip to main content
Cattlemen's Ball schedule of events
Friday, June 4

7 a.m. – Golf Registration

8 a.m. – Golf Tournament

4 p.m. – Gates open

4–5:30 p.m. – Top Donor Reception

4-7 p.m. – Silent Auction

4-7 p.m. – Buffett Cancer Center, General Store, Art Tent, and History Tent open

4-10:30 p.m. – Serenity Garden open

5-6:30 p.m. – Trail Boss reception

5:30-7 p.m. – Art Tent open

6:30-8:15 p.m. – Welcome & Live Auction

9-10:30 p.m. – Tracy Byrd Concert

Saturday, June 5

7 a.m. – Nebraska Rawhide Run Check-in

8 a.m. – Nebraska Rawhide Run Start

8:30 a.m. – Gates open

8:30-10 a.m. – Trail Boss Champagne Brunch

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Serenity Garden open

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Silent Auction opens

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. – Buffett Cancer Center, General Store, Art Tent, and History Tent open

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. – Wine Tasting

10 a.m. – Bush Pullers, Session 1

11 a.m. – Concessions open

11 a.m. - Noon – Trail Boss Luncheon

Noon - 12:45 p.m. – Live Auction

12:30 p.m. – Gates Open to Top Hand Ticket Holders

1 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

1:30 p.m. – Style Show

1:30 p.m. – Bush Pullers, Session 2

1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. – General Activities TBD

3:45 p.m.-5:00 p.m. – Farm & Ranch Auction

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – Prime Rib Dinner – Meal Lines Open

6:00 p.m.-6:05 p.m. – Raffle

6:05 p.m.-7:00 p.m. – Evening Program

7:00 p.m.-8:15 p.m. – Live Auction

8:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. – Easton Corbin Concert

10:15 p.m.-12:30 p.m. – Side Step Band

