Caution while driving urged during summertime

With the arrival of warmer weather comes the increase of people traveling around Columbus. The Columbus Police Department is reminding residents to slow down and take caution during the summertime.

“We're going to have an increase in pedestrian traffic, increase in bicycle traffic, increase in scooters being driven around,” Columbus Capt. Doug Molczyk said, also noting more motorcycles on the road. “It's imperative that everybody be mindful and take some time at unmarked intersections and crosswalks and make sure they're paying attention to the pedestrian traffic as well as the vehicular traffic.”

Unmarked intersections mean those that don’t have signs such as stop signs. Those types of intersections are common in residential neighborhoods.

Drivers need to slow down and check both ways at unmarked intersections, even with the absence of signage, he added.

“Anytime the weather's good you're going to see an increase in vehicular traffic. Anytime you see an increase in vehicular traffic, you're going to see an increase in accidents,” Molczyk said. “The key to avoiding an accident is to be prepared and be on the lookout. Unmarked intersections are a prime location for accidents to happen. You should always be slowing down if not stopping at unmarked intersections to just make sure that you're able to clear the intersection safely.”

According to a June 1 AAA press release, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers take place during what’s known as the “100 Deadliest Days,” which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“This summer could prove to be even more dangerous for teen drivers as the 100 Deadliest Days coincides with what is expected to be a busier summer driving season than last year,” said Brian Ortner, spokesman for AAA. “AAA expects two years’ worth of pent-up travel demand to increase in the coming months. That means more traffic on our roadways, which raises the crash risk – particularly for young, inexperienced drivers.”

In Nebraska alone, 65 people have died in teen driver-related crashes out of a total of 203 over the past 10 years, according to the press release.

The AAA provided advice in its press release on how parents can help keep their kids safe behind the wheel.

These include:

•Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

•Teach by example- Maintain appropriate space around your vehicle, adjust your speed to the conditions and minimize risky behavior when you drive.

•Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

•Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.

•Enroll your teen in both online and in-person driving courses.

•Talk with your teens about anticipating other driver mistakes and how to adjust their driving to others.

Molczyk said that generally all drivers need to be more cautious during the warm weather, not just teenagers.

“We want to make sure that people are aware that you know you have motorcycles, you have bicycles, you have pedestrians, you have scooters, you have all these different things out during the summertime that you don't see during the wintertime so drive cautiously,” Molczyk said.

