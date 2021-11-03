CAUW announces CFP merger

Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) recently announced a merger that will help continue to support programming and positively impact the community, CAUW officials said.

Community and Family Partnership (CFP) merged under the umbrella of CAUW. This merger has been in the works since the end of 2020, and was completed earlier this year.

CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said on Nov. 2 the merger occurred as a way to provide more stability for the CFP and programs as well as give support to CFP staff.

“The United Way’s perspective – from the board – it’s a win-win,” Freshour said. “We can have grant funding that helps support the initiatives that align with United Way’s pillars and mission. We’re not duplicating services but essentially we’re able to provide more dollars and resources back to programming for community members.”

CAUW and CFP previously had a close partnership over the past 10 years, according to a recent United Way press release. They worked on enterprises relating to family and youth engagement, childhood mental health, early childhood infrastructure, low income and basic need resources, food security for families and community education and training opportunities.

The merger will be beneficial because it allows stability for processes, staff, policy, staff, measurable impact and diversification of funding, the press release states. Additionally, the merger permits an avenue for Nebraska Children and Families Foundation funding streams. This resource can allow more dollars to go back into the community, providing programming for residents.

CFP, along with several local organizations, including the United Way, originally started in 2010 as the Child Well Being Coalition -- a community assessment and strategic plan. The coalition went through a few name changes but eventually was renamed Community and Family Partnership in 2018 to mirror the local community and family.

During the past decade, Columbus Area United Way had been the fiscal agent for various initiatives with CFP.

CAUW Board Member and CFP Steering Committee Member Claudia Lanuza said she believes the merger aligns with both nonprofits’ goals.

“We saw a commonality of impacting the lives of those in our community and felt this merger would also benefit by being able to have a larger footprint and more collaboration of resources,” said Lanuza, who is also the CHI Health Schuyler project and foundation coordinator and president.

CAUW Collective Impact Director Roberta Miksch said the merger also builds on the organizations’ strengths.

“Merging is a great opportunity to link arms and continue to strengthen our work in the communities we serve,” said Miksch. “In a shared effort, we will continue to create a future in which all children and families may have the opportunity to thrive.”

Freshour said more funds are going to resources and programs that are found on the local level.

“That’s a benefit of the merger,” she said. “It streamlines some of those processes and eliminates any duplication services and provides more opportunities for families, children and youth to access programming.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

