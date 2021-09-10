CAUW Pacesetters raise over $500K ahead of campaign kickoff

The Columbus Area United Way’s Thursday meeting showed why its 20 Pacesetter companies earned their name.
The Pacesetters – which are the 20 organizations that “set the pace” for the general campaign for the Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) – raised $534,324 towards the nonprofit’s $918,000 goal.
CAUW thanked the organizations and kicked off its 80th campaign on Thursday at the Columbus Fire Department, 4630 Howard Blvd.
Funds from the campaign aid 17 different partner agencies and 30 various programs in the CAUW’s pillars regarding education, financial stability and health.
“It’s huge,” CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said of the Pacesetter’s contributions. “It’s amazing in regards to support that they have provided to really set us off in our campaign. We could not do the work that we do without them. That means our community wouldn’t have these nonprofit’s providing services to children, youth, families and adults without them”
This year’s Pacesetter organizations are Becton, Dickinson and Company Medical, Behlen Mfg. Co., Camaco Columbus Manufacturing, Cargill, FLEXcon Manufacturing, Columbus Bank and Trust Company, Columbus Public Schools, First National Bank, Columbus Community Hospital, Gene Steffy Ford, Vishay Intertechnology, NuStar Energy, Pillen Family Farms, Loup Power District, Nebraska Public Power District, Pinnacle Bank and Valmont.
“We have dedicated Pacesetters,” Freshour said. “We would not have these services without their support or partnerships.”
The 2021 General Campaign Chairman Kurt Shevlin said for the Pacesetter companies to raise over half a million dollars is fantastic.
“They truly set the pace,” Shevlin said. “Hopefully, the rest of the community will follow and help us reach the goal. Now more than ever after the floods and (the COVID-19 pandemic) there are people with needs. What the community needs are real.”
The event was also held to share the CAUW’s "80 Years Strong" campaign theme and launch 80 Acts of Kindness.
The latter is asking community members to show random acts of kindness. Examples given by United Way were donating blood or saying nice words to someone. The nonprofit also said if 12 people could do one nice deed every day for a week, that would equate to 84 different acts of kindness.
Residents can win a free CAUW T-shirt if they do a nice deed, take a picture of it and then tag Columbus Area United Way on social media.
A previous study showed the community utilizes programming from CAUW’s 22 partner agencies, saying one in six community members use such resources.
The 2022 partner agencies are Arc of Platte County, Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus, Boy Scouts of America, CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties, Center for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Survivors, Columbus Emergency Relief, Columbus Family YMCA, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, Platte County Food Pantry, Royal Family Kids – Columbus, School District of Columbus Foundation, TeamMates Mentoring Program of Columbus and Youth and Families for Christ.
“We will have nonprofits providing for people and children, youths and families who need it the most,” Freshour said. “I think that’s amazing. … We take care of each other. That’s what we do here in the Midwest.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.