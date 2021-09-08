CAUW ready to kickoff general campaign for 80th time

The United Way partners with the Pacesetters to create a modified campaign for each company’s employees and timeline. This is essentially is a mini campaign, which began in early August.

Additionally, CAUW will launch Acts of Kindness at the campaign kickoff event. The initiative is asking for community members to show compassion to folks in the area. Folks who show random acts of kindness can take a picture of the deed and tag CAUW on social media. They get entered to win a free CAUW 80 Years Strong T-shirt.

“There are subtle things that we can all do in our daily life that just brings kindness, generosity and gratitude,” Freshour said.

The 2021 General Campaign Chairman Kurt Shevlin said he’s thrilled to be part of the campaign and to celebrate United Way’s 80-year accomplishment. He added he believed the funds from the campaign will be greatly needed for folks following a couple of difficult years due to COVID-19.

“After the difficult times as a result of the pandemic and recent flooding, it’s important that our community is able to access these services that are supported by the United Way,” Shevlin said.