CAUW ready to kickoff general campaign for 80th time

In 1941, renowned musicians David Crosby and Bob Dylan were born, actor Humphrey Bogart was becoming a household name and popular fast-food restaurant, Carl’s Jr., just opened.
That same year, the Columbus Area United Way started its first campaign.
Fast forward to today, CAUW is preparing to start its 80th campaign with a theme, 80 Years Strong, commemorating the anniversary. The nonprofit is hosting the 2021 General Campaign Kickoff and Pacesetter Recognition event at noon on Thursday at the Columbus Fire Department, 4630 Howard Blvd.
“It really goes to show the resolute and the dedication and commitment to our local community members,” CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said of the United Way’s 80th campaign. “They ensured our local area has the services that it needs in place to take care of one another.”
This year, the Columbus Area United Way’s goal is $918,000.
When the kickoff launches, 200 local volunteers will call upon area businesses, industries, community members and organizations to join the general campaign. The campaign will then run until the end of the year.
To donate folks can either give through their employer or send donations online or via text, call or mail to the Columbus Area United Way.
At Thursday's event, CAUW will also thank the 20 Pacesetter companies that “set the pace” for the general campaign. Freshour previously said the organizations make up 60% of the campaign.
The United Way partners with the Pacesetters to create a modified campaign for each company’s employees and timeline. This is essentially is a mini campaign, which began in early August.
Additionally, CAUW will launch Acts of Kindness at the campaign kickoff event. The initiative is asking for community members to show compassion to folks in the area. Folks who show random acts of kindness can take a picture of the deed and tag CAUW on social media. They get entered to win a free CAUW 80 Years Strong T-shirt.
“There are subtle things that we can all do in our daily life that just brings kindness, generosity and gratitude,” Freshour said.
The 2021 General Campaign Chairman Kurt Shevlin said he’s thrilled to be part of the campaign and to celebrate United Way’s 80-year accomplishment. He added he believed the funds from the campaign will be greatly needed for folks following a couple of difficult years due to COVID-19.
“After the difficult times as a result of the pandemic and recent flooding, it’s important that our community is able to access these services that are supported by the United Way,” Shevlin said.
The campaign dollars support 17 different partner agencies, providing 30 various programs in the areas relating to education, financial stability and health. CAUW reported a recent study that found one in six community members access programming supported by the nonprofit.
Freshour said around 2,300 households donate to the United Way’s campaign. If that number increases, this year, it will pay dividends for the community, she added.
“(It would) make a difference,” Freshour said. “It would make us stronger to continue to provide services and more outreach and education programming for adults and youth in our community.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.