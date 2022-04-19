CCC adds Lucas Lumbra as esports coach

Central Community College (CCC) recently named Lucas Lumbra, a nationally ranked Overwatch player, as their new esports coach.

Lumbra, formerly a competitor for Ohio State University’s (OSU) esports team, once ranked in the top 500 Overwatch teams in North America. He says he is excited to bring that energy and skill to CCC's network, including the Columbus campus. The team begins in the fall 2022 semester.

“It gave me so many opportunities as an undergrad that I will cherish forever and that’s definitely what motivates me to do it in a more professional setting,” Lumbra said.

Lumbra’s journey with esports began in high school, he said.

“When I was in high school I was really interested in competitive gaming. Back then I was playing games like Team Fortress 2 or Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Those were my two favorite games in high school,” Lumbra said.

But in 2016, his first year in college at OSU, everything changed when a team-based first-person shooter called Overwatch came out.

“I just buried hours and hours in Overwatch. It started off definitely as a more for fun thing, you know, I had a group of friends that I played with,” Lumbra said.

As he got more acquainted with the game, he began playing ranked, where the game keeps track of statistics and lets you compete against other players worldwide.

“It turned out, wow, I’m actually really good at this,” Lumbra said.

In his second year, Lumbra said he began trying to find others who were willing to play competitively at OSU, and before long, he came across the early OSU Overwatch team and became one of their starting members.

In his time with the team, they played several larger tournaments, but also some smaller local ones, something Lumbra said was enjoyable because it involved groups the team had met before.

From there, the team went on to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, home of the largest collegiate tournament, something Lumbra had only dreamed of several years prior.

“I always enjoyed watching tournaments and it was always a dream of mine to not even compete in one but just to go and see a high-level tournament. That was a huge motivational factor for me,” Lumbra said.

Lumbra’s team placed in the top 16 teams in the country in 2019. He obtained a degree in new media and communication in 2021, with a concentration in game studies and esports.

Starting April 25, he plans to bring that skill to CCC. He said they are still assessing interest in individual games, but that the program will likely feature several leagues across several games, such as Overwatch, Rocket League, Call of Duty, League of Legends and others.

“The easiest way to look at it is, compare rocket league to soccer, Overwatch is about as similar to Rocket League as soccer is to baseball,” Lumbra explained. “They’re very different games with vastly different skill sets. Because of that, there’s basically going to be independent leagues for each of these games.”

In addition to ranked leagues, Lumbra said the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) will allow for recreational leagues, for those who simply want to play their favorite games in a non-competitive atmosphere.

“Those are going to be more for like club teams or when a group of students gets together on campus and decides to start a Super Smash Brothers league. They may not get the same resources but the NJCAA is still providing them an opportunity to compete against other teams at a similar level,” Lumbra said.

CCC-Columbus President Dr. Kathy Fuchser said in a press release announcing Lumbra’s tenure with CCC that the college is excited to add an esports team and add Lumbra to their ranks.

“We are thrilled to add esports as another opportunity to engage students – both men and women – from across our 25-county service area. We are confident Coach Lumbra’s experience will lead us to great success,” Fuchser said.

