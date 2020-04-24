CCC aiming to help students financially during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Central Community College-Columbus students may be eligible to get some financial relief amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CCC announced it will receive nearly $1.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education to assist with COVID-related expenses.

The allocation is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act, or CARES, which was passed earlier this month. The measure stipulates that half of the federal dollars, approximately $950,000, be directed as emergency cash grants for students impacted by the coronavirus. Student expenses could include lost wages, housing costs, health care costs, child care, and computers or other necessary technologies for remote instruction of college courses.

“CCC is pleased to see this new aid provided to current and future students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said. “We are working to get the appropriate student grant applications completed, using as much existing information as we have, while providing opportunities for students to apply as early as April 22. These funds will not only be available for current students, but those looking to begin or complete coursework this summer and fall. Additional details will be communicated as soon as possible to currently enrolled students via student email and the CCC website.”