CCC and UNK announce new criminal justice program

Any Central Community College student who wants to continue their criminal justice studies will have a leg-up if they transfer to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
CCC and UNK announced on July 30 that they have created a new criminal justice pathway program called The 2+2 Pathway. This program will allow all CCC criminal justice courses - including those from the Columbus campus - to transfer to UNK.
CCC criminal justice instructor Michael David said before this partnership, students would transfer their credits to another school like UNK but ended up having to retake those courses. That’s not the case anymore, he added.
“They will accept all of our programs. … Bottom line, this is great for our students,” David said.
The program, which launches this fall, will give students a start to their criminal justice education at CCC before finishing their bachelor’s degree at UNK. The first 60 credit hours are earned through CCC, which includes its three campuses: Columbus, Hastings and Grand Island. It will also get students an associate of applied science degree.
“This is going to apply to anyone (who attends any CCC school),” said David, who is based in Grand Island but also teaches across each campus through a live feed.
This associate's degree will let students apply for entry-level jobs related to law enforcement, corrections and other careers within criminal justice.
UNK and CCC officials said they believe this partnership will fill a Nebraska-wide gap for law enforcement officers and other criminal justice professionals.
“There’s a strong demand for law enforcement and criminal justice professionals across the state,” said associate professor Timbre Wulf, who is also the chair of UNK’s Department of Criminal Justice. “Agencies are looking for highly educated, skilled individuals to fill these positions and a bachelor’s degree really gives applicants a leg up.”
David said although hiring workers in any field has been difficult as of late, criminal justice agencies like law enforcement, corrections and probation officers and court services are finding it challenging to fill positions.
“I feel like our program – now enhanced with UNK’s – is we provide some really good, solid applicants for those jobs,” David said. “I think everyone recognizes that education and training are going to give them a better, well-rounded applicant.”
Students wanting to complete their bachelor's can do so in two years through UNK. This option is also available for working professionals who have their associate’s. Additionally, under the Nebraska Law Enforcement Education Act, any sworn officer is eligible for a waiver covering 30% of their resident tuition costs.
“This program provides important opportunities for students. They’re always our top priority,” Wulf said.
David said UNK is also flexible with its courses as the university offers both in-person and online classes.
“Even students in rural areas can make this transition,” he said.
But by starting at CCC, any nontraditional student will find it more comfortable financially and for their work schedule, David said. CCC's classes are a little over $100 per credit hour which will save them money in the long run, he added.
“Sometimes community colleges are just a better fit for nontraditional students – people who are working full-time or have families,” David said. “… They can start with us and transition.”
He added he hopes CCC can create a similar partnership with other universities in the future.
“The more options that we can give our students, the better it is going to be for them,” David said. “Now, some of my students go straight out into the workforce and that is great. But for those who choose to complete their four-year degree, I think this will be awesome for them.”
