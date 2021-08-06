CCC and UNK announce new criminal justice program

“This is going to apply to anyone (who attends any CCC school),” said David, who is based in Grand Island but also teaches across each campus through a live feed.

This associate's degree will let students apply for entry-level jobs related to law enforcement, corrections and other careers within criminal justice.

UNK and CCC officials said they believe this partnership will fill a Nebraska-wide gap for law enforcement officers and other criminal justice professionals.

“There’s a strong demand for law enforcement and criminal justice professionals across the state,” said associate professor Timbre Wulf, who is also the chair of UNK’s Department of Criminal Justice. “Agencies are looking for highly educated, skilled individuals to fill these positions and a bachelor’s degree really gives applicants a leg up.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

David said although hiring workers in any field has been difficult as of late, criminal justice agencies like law enforcement, corrections and probation officers and court services are finding it challenging to fill positions.