CCC and UNMC sign nursing program partnership

“It will have great communication so the students will know what courses will be prerequisite courses, how to transfer those prerequisite courses and what the course scheduling options are like after they graduate,” Sebastian said. “They’ll have answers to questions and information that will be shared with them that before they even knew to think to ask the question.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UNMC and CCC will also work closely to make educational chances known to nurses, Sebastian said.

“It’s to make it easy and seamless for students,” she said.

UNMC Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dele Davies said this agreement is a way of formalizing an established relationship between the two entities.

“It’s a win-win for both organizations because you can get an advanced practice degree, which obviously opens up more opportunities in hospitals and clinics,” Davies said.

This partnership will add to the already established nursing program at CCC.

The college has nursing courses where students can become nurse’s assistants, Gotschall said. Also, CCC provides a one-year practical nurse program and the aforementioned two-year associate degree.