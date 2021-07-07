CCC and UNMC sign nursing program partnership

Central Community College-Columbus and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) officials believe a new agreement between the two will offer an easier path for nurses to get their bachelor’s degrees.
But that’s only the tip of the iceberg, according to UNMC and CCC staff.
On Tuesday, CCC-Columbus and UNMC officials signed a nursing education partnership in front of a crowd of about 20 inside the Columbus campus’ library.
“The nice thing is that this means our students can get their first two years of their registered nurse associate degree and then transfer seamlessly into the bachelor’s program,” CCC President Matt Gotschall said.
The nursing student's bachelor's will be through UNMC.
“They can continue to work in our region while they are getting that four-year degree," Gotschall said. "In some ways, it’s bringing that opportunity for folks here in Columbus without them having to leave their community and jobs.”
That also creates flexibility by allowing for online courses, Gotschall said. Of course, there is also in-person counseling and classes, he added.
Advisers will help “streamline” the process for nursing students, getting their degrees, said UNMC College of Nursing Dean Juliann Sebastian.
“It will have great communication so the students will know what courses will be prerequisite courses, how to transfer those prerequisite courses and what the course scheduling options are like after they graduate,” Sebastian said. “They’ll have answers to questions and information that will be shared with them that before they even knew to think to ask the question.”
UNMC and CCC will also work closely to make educational chances known to nurses, Sebastian said.
“It’s to make it easy and seamless for students,” she said.
UNMC Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dele Davies said this agreement is a way of formalizing an established relationship between the two entities.
“It’s a win-win for both organizations because you can get an advanced practice degree, which obviously opens up more opportunities in hospitals and clinics,” Davies said.
This partnership will add to the already established nursing program at CCC.
The college has nursing courses where students can become nurse’s assistants, Gotschall said. Also, CCC provides a one-year practical nurse program and the aforementioned two-year associate degree.
As part of the Columbus campus’ expansion project, it will include updated nursing facilities and classrooms, Gotschall said.
“It fits in very nicely having a remodeled new addition … and also new agreements that will allow students to get those programs finished here and then go on to get their bachelor’s,” he said.
Davies said there is a need for nurses around the state, and this partnership with CCC helps fix that gap. He added the agreement also works for the college because students who go on to attend UNMC can come back to Central to become a faculty member one day.
“We’re just delighted that we could partner with a great community college like CCC where we can help fill the needs in the community,” Davies said.
