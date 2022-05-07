 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCC-Columbus announces 2022 graduates

Central Community College-Columbus honored about 150 graduate candidates May 6 during its 52nd annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-two of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

ALBION: Matthew M. Krohn, quality technology, and Garrett R. Grosch, welding technology.

COLUMBUS: Cabe A. DeBower and Cadge N. Janssen, agricultural sciences; *Jacqueline M. Benz, Llovana L.Cruz, Brianna I. Cruz-Raya, *Alisha A. Hays and Gloria E. Juarez Johnson, business administration; Robert L. Johnson, business technology; Corey E. Niemann, Joshua E. Perkins, Aaron J. Peterson and *Victoria E. Rawls, criminal justice; *Kristy A. Lantis, early childhood education; *Javier Acosta Perez, Boris A. Amezquita, Brandon Gerber, *Michael L. Gerber, Adam T. Ilgen, Emmanuel Ojigbani and *Jerry S. Salazar, mechatronics; and Jonathan M. Garcia and Manuel E. Valdez Jr., welding technology.

DAVID CITY: *Kylee E. Thompson, business technology; *Samantha J. Martinez, early childhood education; and *Hal G. Schlotfeld Jr., information technology and systems.

FARWELL: Dalton t. Jerabek, agricultural sciences.

FULLERTON: Kathryn J. Chlopek, business administration.

GENEVA: Benjamin C. Miller, mechatronics.

GENOA: Andrew J. Dunn, mechatronics.

GRAND ISLAND: Gustavo Matias-Bravo and Jacob T. McDowall, mechatronics, and Abdulmunen H. Juma, welding technology.

HOOPER: *Shyann Rolenc, agricultural sciences.

HOWELLS: *Wyatt J. Hegemann, welding technology.

HUMPHREY: Bryce M. Classen, agricultural sciences.

LINCOLN: Troy L. Johnson Sr., business administration, and Glenn W. Dicken, environmental health and safety.

LINDSAY: Emily M. Godejohn, criminal justice.

OMAHA: *Jose R. Lowther, criminal justice, and Colin L. Springer, welding technology.

SCHUYLER: Jessica L. Cuevas Estrada, business administration, and Kenneth O. Castro and Sergio M. Grado Jr., mechatronics.

SILVER CREEK: Dalton D. Gembica, agricultural sciences.

WAYNE: *Maggie K. Fehringer, business administration.

Associate of Arts Degree

ALLIANCE: *Khloe I. Felker.

ARCADIA: Shaylee J. Chilewski.

AURORA: Shea A. Miotke.

BLAIR: Kinsley M. Wimer.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Tredyn N. Prososki.

COLUMBUS: Chelsea Acevedo, Fernando O. Alves, *Madeleine J. Anderson, Jesse R. Belsan, Izabella J. Beltran, Annabel L. Buggi, Alejandra Gutierrez, *McKenna E. Hoefer, *Wyatt A. Hornaman, Bailey J. Keller, Lillie G. King, Hogan S. Kriech, *Cayden M. Micek, Alejandro D. Morales, Caleb Muia, *Sarah Sudi and *Tyler J. Vaught.

COMSTOCK: Brianna M. Glendy.

FAIRFIELD: Gavin J. Lipovsky.

FULLERTON: Brianna K. Cook.

GOTHENBURG: Marc Ackerman II.

HASTINGS: Elle M. Douglas.

HUMPHREY: *Brooklynn M. Magsamen.

KEARNEY: *Sydney P. Weiler.

LINCOLN: Jayden W. Byabato.

NORFOLK: Alyssa R. Cuffe.

OMAHA: Emarr T. Vinson.

OSCEOLA: Libby A. Scott.

RIVERDALE: *Morgan R. Boldt.

SCHUYLER: Yareth E. Chavez and *Jasmine Salgado-Encarnacion.

WAUNETA: Michaela F. Dukes.

BRONX, N.Y.: Nykoaba James.

CUDAHY, WIS.: Kevin B. Cook.

ERWIN, N.C.: Ja’Had K. Hart Sr.

GRANTSVILLE, UTAH: Andrea H. Fernandez.

LITTLEFIELD, TEXAS: Bailey R. Jones.

SNELLVILLE, GA.: Dwight C. Glover Jr.

BROOKLYN, POLAND: *Julia K. Jurek.

Associate of Science Degree

ALLIANCE: *Khloe I. Felker.

CENTRAL CITY: Keith C. Wasomi.

COLUMBUS: Deisy J. Aguilar, *Madeleine J. Anderson, Carmen J. Britt, Gabriel M. Carcamo, *Rachel Criqui, Timothy A. Ehlers, Verenice Hernandez, Blaine A. Hornaman, Bailey J. Keller, *Conner E. Mueller, Taylor I. Murray, Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez and Melany N. Ruiz.

DAVID CITY: *Macey L. Thege.

ORD: Jianna D. Grooms.

PILGER: Rachel R. Otten.

PLATTE CENTER: Brittney F. Veik.

SCHUYLER: *Roxana Y. Galdamez.

TRENTON: *Darian R. Hutto.

GRANTSVILLE, UTAH: Andrea H. Fernandez.

MUNICH, GERMANY: *Laura Jovanovic.

Associate Degree in Nursing

AMES: Melissa M. Poessnecker.

COLUMBUS: Katia Batista Vazquez, Sara A. Becker and Njowo Tchakounte.

DAVID CITY: Allison A. Beiermann.

NORFOLK: Karla Ramirez.

SCHUYLER: Cynthia N. Iloghalu and Biftu H. Wako.

STANTON: Hailey J. Luebe.

Diploma

BELLWOOD: Wanda J. Sewell, business administration.

CLARKSON: Jessica L. Koehn, practical nursing.

COLUMBUS: Thad Baldwin, Cole P. Hobza and Naida A. Ochoa, business administration; Jessica Miranda, business technology; Keydy M. Vazquez Gomez, criminal justice; Sarahi Navarrete Gomez, early childhood education; Kaylea M. Doggett and Macke R. Fritz, information technology and systems; and Maria Espino Arevalo and Janet M. Ortega-Mendez, practical nursing.

DAVID CITY: Cassidy A. Meysenburg, practical nursing.

FREMONT: Payton A. Morrow, business administration.

GENOA: Brittany-Jo L. Hilger, information technology and systems, and Macie M. Engstrom and Tera A. Paczosa, practical nursing.

LINWOOD: Lesvia K. Marroquin, business administration.

OSCEOLA: Trevor C. Boruch, agricultural sciences.

SCHUYLER: Robert J. Fuentes, Ulises R. Fuentes and Ulises A. Hernandez-Martinez, business administration; Cindy S. Ardiano and Madison G. Brezina, criminal justice; Kimberly M. Parsons and Sheila M. Trainer, early childhood education; David Sanchez, mechatronics; and Kimberly A. Hernandez Moratalla and Ricardo A. Sanabria, practical nursing.

SHELBY: Emily A. Eller, business administration.

ST. EDWARD: Kaylei N. Kemper, agricultural sciences.

