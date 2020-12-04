CCC course may help substitutes certify

Many other districts are facing the same issue.

"Like so many other schools, we have a reduced substitute teacher pool this year and are experiencing longer staff absences due to quarantine or coronavirus positive situations," Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas said in a Tuesday email to The Telegram.

Plas said Lakeview has been actively trying to recruit additional substitute teachers, but they must meet all the qualifications laid out by the Nebraska Department of Education.

"The Central Community College course will help these aspiring substitutes get certified so they can be used in the school system," Plas said in the email.

Plas said CCC has identified a need and created a solution that fits the current situation. Kay echoed that sentiment.

"This is a tremendous opportunity that CCC has presented for our school community. They worked with the Nebraska Department of Education to ensure that this could happen quickly," Kay said.

CCC Director of Education Planning Abie Ott confirmed that the program is partly being offered now due to the high demand for teachers, many of whom are at home quarantining due to COVID-19.