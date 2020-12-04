CCC course may help substitutes certify

A new course offering from Central Community College may help school districts find the extra substitute teachers they need as COVID-19 continues to strain staffing availability.
Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Director of Business Operations Chip Kay said the course will help people successfully apply for a local substitute teaching certificate.
A Tuesday Central Community College (CCC) press release announced the Human Relations Awareness course.
"That seems to be the class that a lot of people, who have maybe some college class background for a different degree, don't seem to have," Kay said.
According to the CCC release, the topics covered will include "understanding of the values and lifestyles of various cultures, dehumanizing bias, and understanding of and respect for human dignity and individual rights."
In the release, Nebraska Council of School Administrators Executive Director Mike Dulaney said the course cannot have come at a more critical time.
"We routinely hear from our members throughout Nebraska that substitute teachers are in short supply. CCC has provided another avenue to help our members and potential substitute teachers fill a great need," Dulaney said, in the release.
Substitutes are difficult to come by in most years, Kay said, but the need is greater this year thanks to COVID-19 quarantine precautions.
Many other districts are facing the same issue.
"Like so many other schools, we have a reduced substitute teacher pool this year and are experiencing longer staff absences due to quarantine or coronavirus positive situations," Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas said in a Tuesday email to The Telegram.
Plas said Lakeview has been actively trying to recruit additional substitute teachers, but they must meet all the qualifications laid out by the Nebraska Department of Education.
"The Central Community College course will help these aspiring substitutes get certified so they can be used in the school system," Plas said in the email.
Plas said CCC has identified a need and created a solution that fits the current situation. Kay echoed that sentiment.
"This is a tremendous opportunity that CCC has presented for our school community. They worked with the Nebraska Department of Education to ensure that this could happen quickly," Kay said.
CCC Director of Education Planning Abie Ott confirmed that the program is partly being offered now due to the high demand for teachers, many of whom are at home quarantining due to COVID-19.
"It's another great example of how the education community in Columbus is responsive to our community needs," Kay said.
Even though it's happening quickly, Kay said the district and Department of Education have not relaxed the background check requirements applicants must meet to teach in the schools.
"Even to get the local sub certificate you have to submit a background check with the Department of Education," Kay said. "And we run background checks on anyone that we hire and/or volunteers for the district, and we will continue to do that."
The self-paced Human Relations Awareness course will be taught online from Dec. 7 to Dec. 18 and costs $107. People interested in enrolling must create an account at cccneb.gov/apply. They can then register by calling 308-398-7412.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
