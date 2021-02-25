CCC Foundation reaches $4M goal for project campaign

Fifteen months after the Central Community College Foundation set its Columbus Major Gifts Campaign, the $4 million goal has been met.
The monies are earmarked for the Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology building, which is in the process of being constructed at CCC-Columbus, 4500 63rd St. The Center will feature new instructional equipment, interactive learning spaces and cutting-edge science and nursing labs.
The total cost of the project is $16 million. Once fully expanded, the facility will be an estimated 33,500 square feet - more than twice as large as the current space.
“We started in the summer of 2019, so it took us about 15 months to reach our ($4 million) goal,” CCC Foundation Executive Director Dean Moors said.
Beth Boesch, a member of the campaign’s executive leadership team, said that raising funds during the COVID-19 pandemic came with difficulties.
“It was very challenging because so much of it had to be virtual,” Boesch said. “In fact, the committee met once a month, we met over Zoom. Initially, we could meet in person, but after COVID it just became that much more challenging. I have to take my hat off for Dean Moors and his staff because they really stayed on track …
"I’m just very, very impressed and amazed at how they were able to reach this goal in such a short period of time.”
Of monies raised from the campaign, $500,000 will go toward endowment funding to support student scholarships and future technology upgrades for the virtual innovation lab. Donations can still be made for this endeavor.
“I feel great that the donors stepped up,” Moors added.
Boesch noted “Columbus is a very giving community," especially in terms of its businesses. She added that 90% of community college graduates stay in Nebraska and area businesses are known to hire from that pool of applicants.
College officials held a groundbreaking for the renovations in October 2020.
Moors said that “things are progressing really well” in terms of construction with the roof estimated to be nearing completion. Construction is slated to be completed in fall 2022.
Once up and running, the Center will be a great resource, they both added.
“For the students, it’s going to be incredible,” Moors said.
Boesch, a CCC alumna, thinks it will be beneficial to those wanting a higher education but unable to travel out of the Columbus area.
“There are so many people who would never be able to get to college if it wouldn’t be for Central Community College, and so the fact now that they’re going to be able to put a larger emphasis on health care and on other state-of-the-art options, I just think it’s fantastic,” Boesch said. “It just provides more opportunities here for people who maybe can’t get to Omaha or Lincoln or someplace else.”
Boesch said she hopes that community members come out and see the Center once it’s completed and the college holds an open house.
“Just like with our new school a few years ago, people are just in awe when they see what a great addition that is to Columbus,” she said. “I think people need to know where their tax dollars go and where their donor dollars go.”
Foundations in Omaha, Lincoln and other areas also contributed.
“It just shows the importance of education and the support of education in our state,” Boesch said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.