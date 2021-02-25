CCC Foundation reaches $4M goal for project campaign

Of monies raised from the campaign, $500,000 will go toward endowment funding to support student scholarships and future technology upgrades for the virtual innovation lab. Donations can still be made for this endeavor.

“I feel great that the donors stepped up,” Moors added.

Boesch noted “Columbus is a very giving community," especially in terms of its businesses. She added that 90% of community college graduates stay in Nebraska and area businesses are known to hire from that pool of applicants.

College officials held a groundbreaking for the renovations in October 2020.

Moors said that “things are progressing really well” in terms of construction with the roof estimated to be nearing completion. Construction is slated to be completed in fall 2022.

Once up and running, the Center will be a great resource, they both added.

“For the students, it’s going to be incredible,” Moors said.

Boesch, a CCC alumna, thinks it will be beneficial to those wanting a higher education but unable to travel out of the Columbus area.