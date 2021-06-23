CCC looks forward: Raiders will return to full capacity

Central Community College plans to return to full capacity on July 1 following more than a year of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent press release, the decision is a response to decreased COVID-19 community spread and exposures, as well as increased employee and student vaccinations.

The return to full capacity will be an especially big difference once the dorms open in the fall at CCC's Columbus and Hastings campuses.

"Last fall, we had to reduce the number of bodies in our residence halls on campus," Dean of Student Success Elizabeth Przymus said.

Przymus is the dean of student success for all three of CCC's campuses (Columbus, Hastings and Grand Island).

"We actually partnered with the Ramada in Columbus and we were housing students at the Ramada. And we did that the entire year," Przymus said. "That was a great partnership and we are very grateful to the Ramada for stepping up to help us house students."

In the fall, Przymus said CCC will be able to have all of its students in on-campus residence halls, rather than remote ones. Once again they will be able to meet one-on-one with staff members in their offices.