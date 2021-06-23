CCC looks forward: Raiders will return to full capacity

Central Community College plans to return to full capacity on July 1 following more than a year of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a recent press release, the decision is a response to decreased COVID-19 community spread and exposures, as well as increased employee and student vaccinations.
The return to full capacity will be an especially big difference once the dorms open in the fall at CCC's Columbus and Hastings campuses.
"Last fall, we had to reduce the number of bodies in our residence halls on campus," Dean of Student Success Elizabeth Przymus said.
Przymus is the dean of student success for all three of CCC's campuses (Columbus, Hastings and Grand Island).
"We actually partnered with the Ramada in Columbus and we were housing students at the Ramada. And we did that the entire year," Przymus said. "That was a great partnership and we are very grateful to the Ramada for stepping up to help us house students."
In the fall, Przymus said CCC will be able to have all of its students in on-campus residence halls, rather than remote ones. Once again they will be able to meet one-on-one with staff members in their offices.
"Particularly here in Columbus, where we have residence halls and we have athletics and we have theater performances, you're going to see a return to the fall of 2019, where students can enjoy a vibrant and busy campus life," Przymus said.
But, some of CCC's pandemic-induced changes -- including live online tutoring and remote advising appointments -- will stick around.
"They met the needs of our students well during the pandemic and we think they will continue to meet the needs of our students who have busy schedules and lots of demands in their life," Przymus said.
She also noted that CCC's care teams, which existed before the pandemic, will continue. The care teams have been a big part of student success over the last year as students faced additional challenges thanks to COVID-19.
"Those care teams didn't go away. … We'll be ready to meet the needs of our students this fall," Przymus said.
Meanwhile, after a drop in enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2020, CCC saw enrollment rise in the spring 2021 semester, both college-wide and at the Columbus campus.
It's hard to say exactly how the pandemic impacted enrollment across the state during the spring 2021 semester. Nebraska's Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education Research Coordinator Jill Heese did note that enrollment was down in Nebraska community colleges in the fall.
A report published in June on Spring 2021 enrollment estimates by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center indicates that, nationally, that trend has continued into the spring. According to the report, which looks at country-wide data for the United States, enrollment declined across all types of higher education. However, community colleges "remain hardest hit this spring" with a 9.5% decrease in spring 2021 enrollment compared to the previous year.
While CCC has done well, it remains unclear how the rest of Nebraska fared in the spring. State level data will not be available until November or December.
"Nebraska weathered the storm a little bit better, compared to the nation, for fall 2020, but of course I don't have the data yet," Heese said.
As it heads into the fall 2021 semester, CCC is in a strong position, and Przymus said she is particularly looking forward to the feeling of community as students return to campus in full force.
"Opportunities for them to meet other students, build friendships, meet faculty and staff -- those were really absent this last year," Przymus said. "...We are preparing for a full slate of student activities and opportunities for students to form friendships, get involved and enjoy that aspect of their college experience. … We're really excited that we'll be welcoming our students back to that kind of atmosphere this fall."
