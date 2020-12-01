CCC offers resources during pandemic

Although college is stressful under normal circumstances, Central Community College support services across its three campuses have gotten a lot of use this fall semester as students continue to pursue higher education amid a global pandemic.
"In March we were like, 'We've got to figure this out quickly.' At the start of the fall we were prepared, we had our mechanisms and our systems in place, but we do continue to see the impact it's having on students," Central Community College (CCC) Dean of Student Success Elizabeth Przymus said.
Przymus, who is the dean of all three campuses and located at Columbus, said COVID-19 is not only causing many students to attend class online, it's having an impact on their stress levels.
"Our counseling services departments have been very busy this fall," Przymus said.
Przymus noted that the college has also ramped up its care teams to work with students experiencing significant barriers.
"They are working every week to leverage resources for those specific students to get them the help they need," Przymus said.
The care teams aren't new, she said, but they've taken on a new role this fall, providing help directly to students impacted by COVID-19.
"We've had to develop a special new outreach for students that have been impacted by COVID in some way," Przymus said.
Any student reported to the care teams as being affected by COVID-19 — whether ill, exposed, or quarantining — receives special outreach, including a personal call, wellness and academic checks and faculty liaison services.
To do that, CCC developed and trained a new team of people.
"It has been quite an undertaking, but I can tell you that it has been time well spent," Przymus said.
For students who can't or don't wish to come in person to receive assistance, Przymus said there has been a push to increase the real-time remote delivery of services such as tutoring, academic advising and counseling.
Notably, Nebraska's statewide fall enrollment numbers are not far off from normal.
Nebraska's Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education Research Coordinator Jill Heese said she wouldn't have found this year's data remarkable if it weren't for COVID-19.
Given the pandemic, though, she said she is very satisfied by Nebraska's fall enrollment numbers.
"It really does vary by sector," Heese said. "The University of Nebraska, they were up 1.1% overall. State colleges were up just slightly, 0.3%. In the community colleges was where we really saw the decline."
Compared to the 2019 fall semester, total undergraduate enrollment at Nebraska community colleges went down 5.6% this fall.
As a community college, Przymus said CCC also has a diverse array of students with diverse needs and circumstances.
"Everyone from an 18-, 19-, 20-year-old student to a 35-, 40-, 50-year-old student that might have children and is working. That's important to note," Przymus said.
To support students with families, CCC launched quarantine kits this fall.
The quarantine kits compile products from CCC's food and hygiene pantries for families that are stuck in quarantine and may be unable to go out for the bare essentials.
Everything said and done, Przymus said CCC students have been very resilient.
"They are continuing to attend class, communicate with their faculty, ask for help," Przymus said. "They've adapted well."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
