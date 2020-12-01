CCC offers resources during pandemic

Although college is stressful under normal circumstances, Central Community College support services across its three campuses have gotten a lot of use this fall semester as students continue to pursue higher education amid a global pandemic.

"In March we were like, 'We've got to figure this out quickly.' At the start of the fall we were prepared, we had our mechanisms and our systems in place, but we do continue to see the impact it's having on students," Central Community College (CCC) Dean of Student Success Elizabeth Przymus said.

Przymus, who is the dean of all three campuses and located at Columbus, said COVID-19 is not only causing many students to attend class online, it's having an impact on their stress levels.

"Our counseling services departments have been very busy this fall," Przymus said.

Przymus noted that the college has also ramped up its care teams to work with students experiencing significant barriers.

"They are working every week to leverage resources for those specific students to get them the help they need," Przymus said.

The care teams aren't new, she said, but they've taken on a new role this fall, providing help directly to students impacted by COVID-19.