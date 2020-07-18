CCC offers retraining scholarships

“We have some trainings that are $400 and we have some trainings – for example, truck driving – that are quite a bit more expensive,” Morgan said.

CCC is offering over 75 class options, including short term training and certificates. Scholarship recipients must complete their training by the start of March 2021 and be ready to accept full-time employment by then.

“For anybody who is underemployed, maybe they have less hours, or they are unemployed because of COVID… to get a certificate that advances them and they can get it in a short window of time, that’s a long term investment,” Schieffer said.

Individuals must meet several criteria to be eligible for the grant. Applicants must be Nebraska residents with a registered Social Security number or permanent resident card. If applicants are receiving benefits from unemployment insurance, they must provide documentation.

Applicants must also have had their employment affected by an event related to COVID-19. That requirement can be met in one of several ways, Morgan said.

“The first one is that they were unemployed on or after March 13 of 2020 as a result of COVID,” Morgan said.