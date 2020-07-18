CCC offers retraining scholarships

Central Community College (CCC) is offering skill training scholarships to people who are unemployed or under-employed as a result of COVID-19.
“We are working together with business and industry leaders, chambers of commerce and the Department of Labor and the Department of Economic Development,” CCC Employee Relations Director Pennie Morgan said.
The goal is to help workers impacted by COVID-19 obtain and increase employment, Morgan said.
The CCC Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarships are funded by a Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) grant program. The DED opened applications for the grants to Nebraska Community Colleges on June 16.
In Columbus, at least, COVID-19’s initial impact on manufacturing jobs has been resolved to a great degree, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said.
“Your customer service areas are a little slower,” Schieffer said. “If you look at the scholarship opportunities through this program that could help some individuals. Maybe it’s in the business administration. I see human services, information technology.”
Under the retraining initiative, Morgan said CCC hopes to give out 1,915 scholarships. On average, each scholarship will be $1,100, she said. Ultimately, the cost depends on the type of training the applicants are seeking.
“We have some trainings that are $400 and we have some trainings – for example, truck driving – that are quite a bit more expensive,” Morgan said.
CCC is offering over 75 class options, including short term training and certificates. Scholarship recipients must complete their training by the start of March 2021 and be ready to accept full-time employment by then.
“For anybody who is underemployed, maybe they have less hours, or they are unemployed because of COVID… to get a certificate that advances them and they can get it in a short window of time, that’s a long term investment,” Schieffer said.
Individuals must meet several criteria to be eligible for the grant. Applicants must be Nebraska residents with a registered Social Security number or permanent resident card. If applicants are receiving benefits from unemployment insurance, they must provide documentation.
Applicants must also have had their employment affected by an event related to COVID-19. That requirement can be met in one of several ways, Morgan said.
“The first one is that they were unemployed on or after March 13 of 2020 as a result of COVID,” Morgan said.
Otherwise, applicants must have been unemployed starting sometime between Jan. 1 and March 13 and are now unable to find a job because of COVID-19. People who wish to be employed full-time but are earning the majority of their income at a job working fewer than 40 hours per week are also eligible.
“And then maybe, possibly, they’ve been furloughed or laid off from their primary job on or after March 13 because of COVID. Or maybe they’re now employed at a new job with lower wages than what they had at their previous job,” Morgan said.
Those temporarily unemployed at their primary job because of COVID-19 may also apply, she said.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to get some retraining and to upskill their skills. And even if they are working now and they’re not getting the hours they want and they want to upskill some of their training to possibly work more hours, this is a great opportunity for them,” Morgan said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
