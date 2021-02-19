CCC pilot project at Lakeview hoping to educate students on vital, in demand field

Mechatronics may not be well-known currently, but the applications involved are incredibly important in our everyday lives, said Central Community College officials.
CCC hopes the lack of recognition will change soon thanks to a new pilot project starting next school year for some area high schools.
The Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project, or iMEC 2.0, will incorporate six Nebraska high school teachers, including one from Lakeview, to educate students about mechatronics while also earning college credit in CCC's applied science degree program.
Mechatronics is an educational field that combines aspects of mechanical and electrical engineering and electronics.
“Mechatronics technicians are in demand all across the country because the plants are becoming more automated,” said CCC Associate Dean of Training and Development Doug Pauley, who is based in Columbus. “So they need more skilled people to maintain all the different devices that are controlled by computers. They will be able to diagnose problems sooner and the problem can be fixed so they can get that line back in operation.”
Local students will soon have a chance to get into the sought-after field.
Lakeview High School science teacher Joe Haschke is one of six educators in the area selected for the pilot program. Beginning in the fall, Lakeview will offer mechatronics to interested students.
There will be a total of four classes that can be completed in two years, according to Haschke.
Haschke said this field can be quite involved, but reiterated the importance of mechatronics.
“You’re building electrical systems that can do something mechanical, so it would be like building an electrical system that does a physical job,” he said. “And you do the computer work behind it to make sure the system does what it’s supposed to do.”
Pauley said a mechatronics career path would be perfect for students who like working with their hands, and it happens to be in a field that provides high-paying jobs. Currently, there are plenty of openings for this kind of work, he added.
“Dozens of these industries are in dire need of these kinds of technicians,” Pauley said.
The program comes from a $1.3 million National Science Foundation grant between CCC and Minnesota-based South Central College. The courses will be part of an online platform with a hands-on section. The hands-on approach will have small, portable electrical boards designed for lab experiences which go along with technician education.
The students will also work with others to install, maintain and repair automated equipment and components, confirming a facility is running proficiently and effectually.
Haschke said he’s been involved in CCC’s mechatronics program for some time and would send interested students to the community college so they could determine if they wanted to go into that field.
He added he thinks the project would be a perfect learning opportunity for his students.
“I know it’s a great program from teachers there and students who have gone through the program,” Haschke said. “It’s going to be a great program here.”
Pauley said he believes these upcoming courses will be key for high schoolers with a variety of interests.
“It’s for the students who want to work with their hands,” Pauley said. “It’s also for the students who want to go into engineering. Because it allows both of those students to explore that a little bit."
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.