CCC pilot project at Lakeview hoping to educate students on vital, in demand field

Local students will soon have a chance to get into the sought-after field.

Lakeview High School science teacher Joe Haschke is one of six educators in the area selected for the pilot program. Beginning in the fall, Lakeview will offer mechatronics to interested students.

There will be a total of four classes that can be completed in two years, according to Haschke.

Haschke said this field can be quite involved, but reiterated the importance of mechatronics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You’re building electrical systems that can do something mechanical, so it would be like building an electrical system that does a physical job,” he said. “And you do the computer work behind it to make sure the system does what it’s supposed to do.”

Pauley said a mechatronics career path would be perfect for students who like working with their hands, and it happens to be in a field that provides high-paying jobs. Currently, there are plenty of openings for this kind of work, he added.