CCC prepares to unveil 'a comedy about death'

Central Community College-Columbus Director Stephanie Tschetter said if she had to sum up the college's upcoming production of “Dearly Departed," the show "is a comedy about death."

The community will have the next few days to see the show. Opening is 7 p.m. Thursday, and includes performances 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A matinee is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday. All performances are at the Columbus Campus Fine Arts Theatre, 4500 63rd St. Tickets cost $5 while faculty, staff and students get in for free.

“Dearly Departed” – written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones – follows a Southern family who is trying to keep themselves together following the death of the family patriarch. The family is full of colorful characters and the neighbors around them are quite odd as well.

“(The play) is about how (the father’s) wife and children deal with his death in this weird town that they live in where all the people are just a little bit unique,” Tschetter said.

Tschetter said she’s wanted to do a production of “Dearly Departed” for a few years and thanks to this year’s cast – it came to fruition.

“(The students) bring excitement and energy because it’s been a long time to perform anything fully because of COVID,” she said. “We either had audience restrictions or shorter plays or scenes or everyone was socially distant and had masks.

"With this group, they were excited to do anything and I felt like a comedy with them was the right choice because a lot of them have a great comedic instinct and find things in the script that they find really funny. They’re able to bring that out in their character.”

The show has also allowed sophomore Wyatt Hornaman to tap into emotions outside of his personality including anger. The soft-spoken, kind performer plays the hot-headed son Ray-Bud and yet after talking with Hornaman for mere seconds it’s noticeable that he’s nothing like his character.

“It’s been a pretty interesting experience,” he said. “In my personal life, I’m more of a shy person. I don’t really get too emotional, especially when it comes to anger. But by being able to play a character like this it helps me grow as an actor.”

CCC student Coralea Montague – who plays the recently widowed Raynelle – said she’s enjoyed the experience as her castmates are fun to be around both on and off stage.

“The play itself is so funny,” Montague said. “It’s definitely getting me out of my comfort zone because I don’t look like an old lady.”

Montague – who was in full costume at the time – however, played the part well, sporting a gray wig to go along with an older pair of glasses and attire.

Tschetter said she’s looking forward to showcase the community the humor of the play.

“I’m excited for opening night and hear people laugh because now it’s just me,” she said, with a laugh.

Tschetter also warned the production does have mild language.

“So depending on where you stand on that, that may be something to look out for,” said Tschetter.

