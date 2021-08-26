CCC provides options for students interested in STEM careers

Central Community College-Columbus sophomore Connor Mueller said a school program connected him with others who have a similar interest in STEM-related fields.

Mueller – a 2020 Columbus High School graduate - was part of the CCC’s Growing Pathways to STEM (GPS) program for the 2020-21 school year.

GPS - a program sponsored by the National Science Foundation - is meant to be an avenue into STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. The scholarship program is geared toward high-achieving students who have financial needs and represent an underserved population in the STEM fields.

Mueller said he would like to go into either software engineering or mathematics/physics but is leaning towards the former. He said he liked the software engineering field as it's rapidly evolving because technology is always changing.

“It’s very interesting to me because, obviously, there is stuff that hasn’t yet been done,” Mueller said. “It’s not a fully-explored field. So I could still discover things 30 years from now.”