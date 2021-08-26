CCC provides options for students interested in STEM careers

Central Community College-Columbus sophomore Connor Mueller said a school program connected him with others who have a similar interest in STEM-related fields.
Mueller – a 2020 Columbus High School graduate - was part of the CCC’s Growing Pathways to STEM (GPS) program for the 2020-21 school year.
GPS - a program sponsored by the National Science Foundation - is meant to be an avenue into STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. The scholarship program is geared toward high-achieving students who have financial needs and represent an underserved population in the STEM fields.
Mueller said he would like to go into either software engineering or mathematics/physics but is leaning towards the former. He said he liked the software engineering field as it's rapidly evolving because technology is always changing.
“It’s very interesting to me because, obviously, there is stuff that hasn’t yet been done,” Mueller said. “It’s not a fully-explored field. So I could still discover things 30 years from now.”
Last week, Mueller was one of 12 students recognized as a Project GPS scholar for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years at a ceremony held at CCC-Columbus' Fine Arts Building. Scholars from the previous school year were also recognized. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, 2020-21 Project GPS scholar Taiylor Sanders and 2021-22 scholar Therese Yates, both of Columbus, were recognized at the ceremony.
“Our program emphasizes the interdisciplinary nature of STEM careers and provides opportunities for students majoring in areas as diverse as mechatronics, engineering and biology to work together on research projects,” Project GPS Co-Principal Investigator Steve Heinisch said, in a press release. “We also provide personalized mentoring and training, recognizing the different needs of different students.”
Project GPS students receive two fully-paid years of education, including tuition, fees and room and board. The NSF is a federally-operated organization that funds most of the scientific research and science education research in the U.S.
Mueller said getting the scholarship was appealing. He also said he wanted to join the program as he enjoyed meeting with those in charge of Project GPS.
“I thought I would give it a shot,” he said.
The scholars have the chance to conduct research and present at professional meetings. Additionally, area businesses like Becton, Dickinson and Co.; Behlen Mfg. Co.; Loup Power District and Nebraska Public Power District have provided tours of their facilities, job shadowing and internship opportunities.
Dr. Lauren Gillespie, a co-principal investigator of Project GPS, said she is thankful that the program provides such options to CCC students.
“Those types of opportunities are really difficult for students to come by without a program like this helping them connect to the community,” Gillespie said. “We are very fortunate to have a lot of community buy-in, in terms of those kinds of tours or internships or paid positions.”
Mueller was one of three students who interned at BD. He said he and the other scholars helped out with various tasks at BD.
“I’m glad that I had the opportunity to experience a new kind of workplace,” Mueller said.
He added Project GPS also paired up the scholars based on their STEM-related interviews. The program let them conduct their own labs or studies.
“I thought that part was great for the experience,” Mueller said.
He also said he would recommend the program to any incoming freshman.
“We would love more students in the GPS program,” Mueller said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.