CCC reports decrease in property tax levy

Central Community College announced Friday that its Board of Governors approved its 2020-2021 budget, which shows a decrease in property tax. This is the third consecutive year CCC has decreased its property tax levy, a press release said.
The property tax levy was set at 9.2000 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, down from 9.3117 cents in 2019-20. The decrease comes at a time when valuations across the 25 counties that CCC serves are also down.
CCC reported that its leaders understand current hardships others may be facing due to the 2019 flooding and this year’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Central Community College is proud to continue providing quality education to our 25-county service area,” CCC Board of Governors Chair Sam Cowan said. “To do this while reducing the tax levy is a tribute to the college’s administration and employees.”
The total tax supported budget for 2020-21 is $71,769,258, which is $591,654 less than the 2019-20 budget.
Additional revenue includes state aid, tuition and other sources such as bookstores and food services.
CCC has budgeted $9,778,020 in the capital improvement fund, a $287,495 increase from 2019-20, and $2,503,394 in a fund for removal of hazardous materials and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (HazMat/ADA), a $1,610,995 decrease from 2019-20. The HazMat/ADA and capital improvement funds are also supported entirely through property taxes from CCC’s 25-county service area.
Total budgeted disbursements and transfers for Central Community College for 2020-2021 will exceed $120 million.
“We are pleased to continue the important work of serving students across our 25-county service area in essential careers like agriculture, advanced manufacturing, criminal justice, nursing, information technology and environmental health and safety,” President Dr. Matt Gotschall said. “Our elected board knows the struggles of area property taxpayers, while making investments to maximize student and community success.”
