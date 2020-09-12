CCC reports decrease in property tax levy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Community College announced Friday that its Board of Governors approved its 2020-2021 budget, which shows a decrease in property tax. This is the third consecutive year CCC has decreased its property tax levy, a press release said.

The property tax levy was set at 9.2000 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, down from 9.3117 cents in 2019-20. The decrease comes at a time when valuations across the 25 counties that CCC serves are also down.

CCC reported that its leaders understand current hardships others may be facing due to the 2019 flooding and this year’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Central Community College is proud to continue providing quality education to our 25-county service area,” CCC Board of Governors Chair Sam Cowan said. “To do this while reducing the tax levy is a tribute to the college’s administration and employees.”

The total tax supported budget for 2020-21 is $71,769,258, which is $591,654 less than the 2019-20 budget.

Additional revenue includes state aid, tuition and other sources such as bookstores and food services.