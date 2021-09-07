CCC reports higher enrollment numbers at Columbus campus

When Lillie King graduated from Columbus High School, she wasn’t exactly sure of her next steps.
King said she figured she should attend Central Community College-Columbus as a way to complete her general coursework before ironing out her major. King is in her second year at CCC-C and said although she first thought about becoming a psychologist in high school, she credited college for helping her finalize that goal.
King is just one of the thousands contributing to an increased enrollment rate this year.
CCC recently reported that its Columbus campus saw overall growth between the fall 2020 and fall 2021 semesters. The number of students this year is 2,571, compared to last year which was 2,409. Although the number of on-campus students decreased from 720 to 637, the distance learning students increased by almost 300 people -- 1,689 to 1,934.
King said she has enjoyed her experience at the Columbus campus.
“I just fell in love with it. I really love it up here,” King said. “They have amazing programs. I love the teachers.”
CCC-Columbus Campus President Kathy Fuchser credited the enrollment rates to the inexpensive costs of going to school at CCC.
The pre-credit hour tuition rate is $92 for Nebraska residents and $138 for non-Nebraska residents, according to CCC. Additionally, fees for both in-state and out-of-state students are $15 per credit hour.
Fuchser said early college enrollments have also been strong due in part to low tuition costs.
“Students in high school are really taking the opportunity to start their college education sooner,” Fuchser said. “That means that they’ll get into the workforce sooner. That’s good for everybody. At a lower cost, a higher quality, that’s good for all of us.”
Fuchser said the increased numbers can also be attributed to going back to typical in-person classes this year.
Additionally, the college reported that total enrollment grew from 5,695 to 6,056 between the fall 2021 and fall 2020 semesters. The numbers account for CCC’s campuses of Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings and its centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington.
“We continue to see students engaging in on-campus classes while also appreciating the flexibility provided by our virtual, hybrid and distance learning offerings,” CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said, in a provided statement. “Early college, in partnership with over 80 area high schools, continues to see strong growth.”
According to CCC, the increased enrollment can be seen in health, skilled and technical sciences, business and academic transfer courses and programs.
Criminal justice has also become a popular program for students at the Columbus campus, Fuchser said. Due to the growth, Fuchser said, there are plans to hire a new facility member for the program within the next month.
Meanwhile, mechatronics and nursing remain strong because of the high demand for that work, Fuchser said.
“Students will have those opportunities to come back and get that specific education in a couple of years and go out into the marketplace so the timing is good,” she said.
King said she made the right choice in attending CCC-Columbus. She added she’s thrilled to witness the growth happening on campus.
Following COVID-19 restrictions from last year, King added she’s noticed more students are in the classroom and also walking around campus.
“It’s really great for the teaching environment to have other students by you,” King said. “You can bounce ideas with each other so it’s nice.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.