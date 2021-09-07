CCC reports higher enrollment numbers at Columbus campus

When Lillie King graduated from Columbus High School, she wasn’t exactly sure of her next steps.

King said she figured she should attend Central Community College-Columbus as a way to complete her general coursework before ironing out her major. King is in her second year at CCC-C and said although she first thought about becoming a psychologist in high school, she credited college for helping her finalize that goal.

King is just one of the thousands contributing to an increased enrollment rate this year.

CCC recently reported that its Columbus campus saw overall growth between the fall 2020 and fall 2021 semesters. The number of students this year is 2,571, compared to last year which was 2,409. Although the number of on-campus students decreased from 720 to 637, the distance learning students increased by almost 300 people -- 1,689 to 1,934.

King said she has enjoyed her experience at the Columbus campus.

“I just fell in love with it. I really love it up here,” King said. “They have amazing programs. I love the teachers.”

CCC-Columbus Campus President Kathy Fuchser credited the enrollment rates to the inexpensive costs of going to school at CCC.