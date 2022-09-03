CCC reports increased enrollment

Central Community College (CCC) is reporting an increase in enrollment for the fall 2022 semester across all its sites, including Columbus.

The college announced recently that its total enrollment for this semester is 6,209, which is up from 6,056 students at the start of the fall 2021 semester. This totals 2,203 on-campus students and 4,006 distance learning students. Total enrollment includes on-campus and distance learning at CCC’s three campuses and four centers.

“We continue to see students appreciate the distance delivery options our faculty provide, while seeing strong growth in many skilled technology programs that require hands-on learning experiences,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.

Head count as well as full time enrollment remains high, said CCC Director of Enrollment Management Janel Walton.

“Students are still wanting to take classes face to face,” Walton said. “There's always been some concern about online, especially after COVID, but we're having a good amount of students who are back on campus actively participating in activities and events. That's been really great to see, over the last couple of years, we've continued to be steadily going up.”

Walton noted business courses have continued to see an increase, especially criminal justice. This also includes such subjects as business administration, logistics, information technology and media arts.

Students are also taking advantage of “hands-on work,” including health sciences and technical sciences. Increased enrollment can be seen in the following courses: automotive, construction, diesel technology, heavy equipment operator, quality control and drafting and design technology, as well as dental hygiene, dental assisting, human services and medical assisting.

“People really love being able to come in and work on the kind of equipment, get that hands on experience, to be able to learn the real job skills on the job skills and be able to then go out and find a job,” Walton said, noting welding as a program that’s high in demand.

That can be seen at the Columbus campus. Area employers have tuition reimbursement for mechatronic students who are then guaranteed a job upon graduation, and a local manufacturing company has a scholarship program for those interested in pursuing welding.

It’s difficult to point to only one factor behind the increase in enrollment, Walton noted. She mentioned the quality of education at CCC, its facilities and the care that employees and faculty have about students’ success as big influences.

The low unemployment rate seen across Nebraska is also having an impact on enrollment numbers, she added.

“There are a lot of people who can come and take a class or two, and increase their qualifications at their job,” Walton said. “We have some students who can come in and say, for welding, they're able to come and take one or two welding classes and learn a new skill and move up in their company.”

Walton added there are a variety of students coming to CCC and the college is able to meet people wherever they’re at.

“We have students who have no college experience, and they walk in and they want to start, which is great,” Walton said. “Then we have others who are like, ‘I'm, tired of working the job that I've been working on, I want to do something different.’ And so we can provide the courses and the education to help them go into a different career field.”

Additionally, there are students who, like previously mentioned, want new skills while there are traditional students who are getting their basic education before transferring to another institution.

“We have people who continue to try and figure out (how) to serve students better in a different way. The head count tells one picture, but when we have good retention and we have good completion, it has to do with the culture of the college. And as a college, we have a really great culture,” Walton said.