CCC sees decline in enrollment

Enrollment has been lower than usual this fall at Central Community College, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far this fall, Central Community College (CCC) enrollment overall is down 8% from the 2019 fall semester. The college has multiple campuses in Nebraska, including in Columbus and Grand Island.
“Traditionally, when there’s high unemployment more students end up coming to community colleges to retrain or re-educate for a new career. Obviously, this is an unusual situation, so we really were not sure what enrollments were going to be like,” CCC President Matt Gotschall said.
Gotschall said CCC knew there would be some demand due to higher unemployment, but there were also delays in enrolling high school students in dual credit classes through CCC. Usually, he said, those students are pre-enrolled in the spring, but that was not possible due to COVID-19.
“On the other hand, those enrollments are coming in and they’re still coming in this week,” Gotschall said.
According to Gotschall, CCC usually waits to report enrollment numbers until after the end of the two-week period to freely drop or add classes.
“We stuck with that and they’re showing where we are at this point,” Gotschall said. “But enrollments continue to come in.”
Gotschall said CCC expects to see enrollment go up as the semester continues, thanks to short-term business and industry training opportunities and midterm courses that will begin in October.
There has, however, been an increase in certain business and skilled trade programs, including “auto body technology, business administration, criminal justice, electrical technology, occupational therapy assistant, truck driving and welding technology," a Wednesday press release from CCC stated.
Meanwhile, the health care job market has remained stable and, along with it, enrollment in CCC’s nursing, medical technology and dental hygiene programs.
CCC is encouraging social distancing and requiring mask use. Gotschall said CCC has limited its student housing for out-of-state and international students due to the pandemic.
Although enrollment is down, Gotschall acknowledged that this would not have been the ideal year for record enrollment.
“We’re trying to be careful and cautious, and so it’s probably a good time to be down and not have all the classrooms packed closely together. We have moved some of our larger classes to even larger rooms,” Gotschall said.
Whether or not CCC’s enrollment situation is the norm has yet to be decided.
Jill Heese is the research coordinator for Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. Among Heese’s duties is the task of compiling data on enrollment at colleges and universities in Nebraska.
The statewide data for this fall semester won’t be available until at least December, but Heese said she can’t wait to get her hands on the numbers.
“We just really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Heese said. “That’s why I can’t wait for a couple of months from now when I start getting this data in and I can actually see just what the colleges are experiencing and then put it into context.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
