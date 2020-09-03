CCC sees decline in enrollment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Enrollment has been lower than usual this fall at Central Community College, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this fall, Central Community College (CCC) enrollment overall is down 8% from the 2019 fall semester. The college has multiple campuses in Nebraska, including in Columbus and Grand Island.

“Traditionally, when there’s high unemployment more students end up coming to community colleges to retrain or re-educate for a new career. Obviously, this is an unusual situation, so we really were not sure what enrollments were going to be like,” CCC President Matt Gotschall said.

Gotschall said CCC knew there would be some demand due to higher unemployment, but there were also delays in enrolling high school students in dual credit classes through CCC. Usually, he said, those students are pre-enrolled in the spring, but that was not possible due to COVID-19.

“On the other hand, those enrollments are coming in and they’re still coming in this week,” Gotschall said.

According to Gotschall, CCC usually waits to report enrollment numbers until after the end of the two-week period to freely drop or add classes.