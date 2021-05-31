CCH acquires Columbus Surgery Center

Columbus Community Hospital soon is adding Columbus Surgery Center to its family of health care facilities; it’s taking over ownership starting June 1.

Columbus Surgery Center, 3772 43rd Ave. Suite B in Columbus, features state-of-the-art equipment for ophthalmology, pain and endoscopy procedures. It has been serving people in Columbus and surrounding areas since 2007.

Dr. Peter Diedrichsen, a general ophthalmologist who opened the center, had been looking to transition ownership. Hospital leadership felt that purchasing the practice would allow continued patient care at the center and expand the hospital’s service lines to include ophthalmology.

“We hope, through this acquisition, we will ensure our community will continue to have access to quality ophthalmology services,” said Mike Hansen, president/CEO at CCH. “It also offers the opportunity to provide a greater array of services in the future.”

Ophthalmology surgery at the center includes bladeless LASIK surgery and procedures to treat glaucoma and cataracts with the most advanced equipment and technology available.