CCH and PCLC to host Blue Zone Activate meeting

Buettner said Blue Zones Activate partners with communities that can manifest a well-being transformation for their residents. CCH and Columbus fit that bill, he added.

Lemke said a Blue Zone will set Columbus back to default which is considered “a healthy option.”

“You can approach chronic pain disease from two directions,” he said. “One, you can do it from an individual standpoint – which is what we try to do daily. … (Second), you have to do it from a systemic issue. If you can change the environment as such to where people don’t even know it, it becomes easier for them to get healthier.”

Vis and Lemke said they’ve known about Blue Zones for a while.

Vis said he first heard of it when he started working at the hospital. Through discussions, PCLC members thought about bringing Blue Zones to town, he added.

“When you look at it, it’s really exciting seeing what’s happening in those five areas of the world,” Vis said.

Lemke said CCH’s effort in inviting Blue Zones is “forward-thinking,” as the staff is looking to the future in how the community can handle another possible pandemic 100 years from now.

“If we don’t pay attention to our environment and the things around us and our health, we’re going to be back here again someday,” Lemke said. “We’ve really got to step back and say, ‘Is that something we want to happen again?’”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram.

