CCH Anesthesia Team doing good

The United States is in the midst of an opioid epidemic and Columbus Community Hospital’s anesthesia team decided to do something about it.
They met in October 2019 to devise a plan to reduce the use of opioids in the operating room (OR) and postanesthesia care unit (PACU). Their goal was to reduce or remove opioids from the preoperative and intraoperative regimen while introducing other non-opioid treatment options that would keep patients comfortable throughout the surgical process.
They implemented the initiative in November 2019 and by replacing opioids with other medications and therapies, they were able to decrease their opioid dispenses preoperatively and intraoperatively by approximately 90%.
In November 2018, there were 284 opioid dispenses in the OR, compared to 38 opioid dispenses in the OR in November 2019. In December 2018, there were 362 opioid dispenses
in the OR, compared to 33 opioid dispenses in the OR in December 2019. Similar results were reported in PACU where there were 51 opioid dispenses in November 2018, compared to 30 opioid dispenses in November 2019. There were 62 opioid dispenses in December 2018, compared to 54 opioid dispenses in the PACU in December 2019.
This reduction in opioids has also led to a positive response from patients.
“Patients coming to CCH for surgery can be confident that we will employ the best possible strategies to control their surgical pain, while decreasing their nausea and their potential to become reliant on opioids after surgery,” said Chad Miller, MS, CRNA, director of anesthesia at CCH.
For more information on this project, read the “Columbus Community Hospital Anesthesia Team Reduces Opioid Use in OR and PACU” white paper on the CCH website: https://www.columbushosp.org/sites/www/Uploads/OpioidWhiteSheet0320.pdf.
