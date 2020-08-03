CCH earns honor from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has designated Columbus Community Hospital as a Preferred Center for having demonstrated expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions.
Preferred Centers are surgical facilities recognized for high quality care, including high patient satisfaction, low readmission rates, low infection rates and lower costs. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska will waive deductible and coinsurance amounts for the inpatient facility fees for members of participating plans who have total knee or hip replacement done at one of these hospitals.
CCH is proud to be recognized for meeting these criteria and pleased to support the unique benefit Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska offers its members.
“We’re very proud to have received this designation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska because it’s a real testament to the high quality of our surgical services, physicians and staff, as well as our commitment to providing excellent patient care,” said Michael Hansen, CCH president and CEO, in a statement.
“We congratulate Columbus Community Hospital for being designated as a Preferred Center for Total Knee and Hip Replacement,” said Deb Esser, MD, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska quality medical director. “This designation means our members can select this facility for these orthopedic procedures, confident that it provides the best outcomes at the lowest cost.”
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated facilities, please visit NebraskaBlue.com/Preferred.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) has been serving Nebraskans for more than 80 years. BCBSNE is part of a mutual health insurance holding company structure committed to providing stability and security to Nebraska families and is leading the way in supporting patient-focused care. It is the state’s largest health insurance company, and the only one headquartered in Nebraska. BCBSNE is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.