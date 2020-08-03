CCH earns honor from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has designated Columbus Community Hospital as a Preferred Center for having demonstrated expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions.

Preferred Centers are surgical facilities recognized for high quality care, including high patient satisfaction, low readmission rates, low infection rates and lower costs. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska will waive deductible and coinsurance amounts for the inpatient facility fees for members of participating plans who have total knee or hip replacement done at one of these hospitals.

CCH is proud to be recognized for meeting these criteria and pleased to support the unique benefit Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska offers its members.

“We’re very proud to have received this designation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska because it’s a real testament to the high quality of our surgical services, physicians and staff, as well as our commitment to providing excellent patient care,” said Michael Hansen, CCH president and CEO, in a statement.