CCH explains COVID-19 test types, costs

Officials at Columbus Community Hospital recently broke down the two types of COVID-19 tests: nasopharyngeal, or molecular, and antibody tests which are also called serologic tests.

Molecular tests diagnose current COVID-19 infections, which are the commonly seen nasal swabs. This is the type of test available in the CCH laboratory and can be sent to national reference laboratories.

The antibody test is intended to detect recent or past exposure to COVID-19. It’s performed with a blood draw as the antibody to the virus takes about 7-14 days to develop after infection. Antibody tests can be drawn at CCH or a physician’s office and are sent to national reference labs.

CCH noted that someone with COVID-19 antibodies and a positive COVID-19 antibody test is not necessarily immune to the virus. Experts don’t know how many antibodies people need to have in their blood to prevent catching the virus again or how long the antibodies last. Other professionals also believe that a lack of antibodies or a negative result in an antibody test does not mean that the individual has not been exposed to the virus.