CCH Foundation provides a solid base for the hospital’s growth

If you want to build something great that stands the test of time, you need a solid foundation. This is true for buildings and it’s true for organizations too.

Columbus Community Hospital is able to serve our community the way it does because of the support it receives from the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

Like a building’s foundation, the CCH Foundation’s success is based upon how it is put together.

The foundation was established in 2002 – the same year the new CCH facility opened – to raise and manage donations for the hospital.

The foundation is run by a board of directors made up of local business leaders. This committed group of individuals operate the foundation as if it were their own business. They work together to ensure every penny of the foundation's money benefits our community hospital.

Since its creation, the foundation has raised millions of dollars through donations, estate gifts and fundraisers to purchase equipment for the hospital and help fund hospital improvements. Foundation funding has also supported several hospital programs and therapies, and scholarships for students and CCH employees.