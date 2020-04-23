CCH gets COVID-19 grant from maurices
Columbus Community Hospital has been selected to receive a donation from maurices to support the hospital’s health care workers in their fight against COVID-19.

On April 8, maurices, a women’s apparel brand with more than 900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, announced that it was donating $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals, including CCH.

“We’re grateful for this donation from maurices. This donation, combined with the support we have received from community members and local businesses, will help us care for our staff and community members as COVID-19 continues to impact our community,” said Amy Blaser, vice president of physician relations/business development at CCH.

The $5,000 donation will be used to purchase essential supplies to protect frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With maurices stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local

health care workers who are on the front lines treating patients in rural hospitals. These

individuals are truly hometown health care heroes,” said George Goldfarb, maurices president and CEO.

For more information on how CCH is combating the COVID-19 pandemic or how you can help support the hospital’s health care workers, visit www.columbushosp.org.

maurices has a Columbus location at 104 E. 24th St. Space 6.

