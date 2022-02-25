CCH hires new provider who performs independent educational evaluations

A Columbus Community Hospital doctor isn’t only a new provider at Columbus Psychiatry Clinic but she will be bringing in a different way to assess children.

Tara Sjuts recently joined CCH and recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Education to perform independent educational evaluations (IEE). She is the first provider at the clinic certified to perform such assessments.

An IEE is an assessment that students can complete with a qualified administrator outside the school system to help formulate and improve existing educational plans.

“It (IEE) kind of builds on the skills that I used in my service for families on a regular basis,” Sjuts said. “So I conduct psychological evaluations with kids all the time. Most of the time, I’m looking at things like ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and autism. They are the big questions that parents are wanting to learn a little bit more about.”

She added she received experience in conducting IEE evaluations during her previous work.

Sjuts received her doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, before doing her post-doctoral training and working at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Monroe-Myers Institute in Omaha. She worked in primary care serving families, kids and teenagers through therapy and assessment.

“She is an exceptional psychologist,” Columbus Psychiatry Clinic Dr. Venkata Kolli said in a provided statement. “She can now help families and educators understand what additional accommodations and services are needed to make children more successful.”

Sjuts said parents, children and schools - looking for special education accommodations for a student – can allow the child to undertake an initial evaluation through the school district to see if the student needs special adjustments. If a student doesn’t qualify or the parents don’t agree on the recommended accommodations, they can seek an IEE as a second opinion, she added.

Parents have a right through Nebraska Rule 51 to obtain an independent educational evaluation of their child, Sjuts said.

“When a child is evaluated (for something like) special education services, their eligibility to receive those extra services can impact their education,” she said.

Sjuts added such services could include more one-on-one time with a paraprofessional.

“It just depends on what their specific needs are,” she said. “So we don’t necessarily have a one-size-fits-all approach to what services or accommodations kids need. It should be tailored to their specific skill area where they need to grow.”

CCH Director of Clinics Korie Whitmore said an IEE is a “valuable tool” for schools and parents. She added the assessment creates new understandings from a different standpoint.

“Tara comes to us with a considerable amount of experience in performing these kinds of evaluations and evaluating and treating children and families,” Whitmore said. “I think it’s important for us to have an expanded service in the psychiatry clinic and be able to offer it to parents. They won’t have to travel outside our community to get these secondary evaluations.”

Sjuts said she takes a bit of a different approach at the clinic.

“It broadens the services that the clinic can provide,” she said. “I (practice) with a behavioral approach which means it’s very action-focused and a lot of problem-solving and figuring out how to make the environment works for kids. I have a very family-based approach.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

