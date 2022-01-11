CCH hosting blood drive to help with nationwide shortage

The nation’s blood supply is experiencing a low which has not been seen in over a decade, according to the American Red Cross.

But with January being National Blood Donor Month, the Red Cross and Columbus Community Hospital are using the month to recognize the importance of blood and platelets while honoring those who donate blood to patients who need it.

CCH is marking the occasion by inviting the community to donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday in the first-floor conference center at the hospital, 4600 38th St.

The hospital is accepting appointments for both whole blood and power reds (where twice the amount of red cells are collected). Donors will need a valid driver’s license or blood donation card at check-in. CCH staff said it is encouraging donors with all blood types to donate blood by appointment.

“Donating blood is a unique way to give back to others because blood donations are given to a wide range of individuals,” CCH Volunteer Coordinator Chelsea Kasik said in a provided statement.

To schedule an appointment, call Kasik at 402-562-4791, or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “ColumbusNebraska.”

This January marks the 52nd National Blood Donor Month.

According to CCH, collecting enough blood and platelets during the winter months can be especially difficult. It comes downs to inclement weather, the hospital said, as blood drive cancellations and seasonal illnesses such as the flu can prevent some donors from making or keeping their appointments.

The Red Cross is also encouraging new and previous donors to donate during the difficult part of the year.

Additionally, per the Red Cross, the low levels could force hospitals to delay important blood and platelet transfusions. Blood donors of all types – and exceptionally, type O blood, the group needed the most – are in demand to help meet daily hospital demands, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood.

There is also no blood donation waiting time for individuals who received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster as long as they do not have symptoms, per the Red Cross.

The Red Cross blood drives and donation centers also follow certain safety standards and infection control. Both donors and staff – regardless of vaccination status – must wear face masks.

Kasik said giving blood is vital in helping others.

“You’re kind of like a ‘secret’ superhero,” Kasik said. “You don’t know who your donation goes to but you know that one hour of (your) time can save someone’s life.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.