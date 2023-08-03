For some, two days isn't a long time.

Yet when it comes to the Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) Kids Academy, from Aug. 2-3, those two days of camp cover a wide assortment of important topics for kids, according to Melinda Allen, education and employment coordinator at CCH.

"What they're doing is a lot of things related to nutrition, health, physical activity, safety," Allen said. "We're taking them through first-aid training, bicycle safety, bike helmet training, working with a nutritionist, the benefits of physical activity, how to deal with bullying, things they may experience in school everyone needs to be successful in school and be healthy."

The kids go through a series of hands-on activities, such as a hand-washing demonstration led by an infection control nurse.

"They use a special lotion and look under a black light and wash their hands to see how well they did. This makes some things their parents are teaching them more visual and they get to interact with each other," Allen said.

The theme this year is the circus, Allen said. Next year, they will be able to use the fieldhouse, she added, which will change how they're able to do things. This year, they brought on Director of Performance and Strength Training Lucas Novotny to show the kids some things regarding physical activity.

"We also have water safety in the pool so they really understating how to be safe in the water and what to do if someone is in distress in the water. They get to play games and talk to our emergency management team as well," Allen said.

CCH Dietitian Susan Olmer, one of the experts brought in to talk to the kids, had a full roster of digestion-based activities and demonstrations for them, from showing them how digestion works all the way to how intestines function.

"I always talk nutrition. Today, I'm changing it up a little, talking nutrition and how it pertains to digestion, show how that works, how they utilize the food in their bodies with a bunch of different activities," Olmer said. "By the time they're done today, I think they'll understand better how what they eat affect their bodies through the digestive system."

The activities, Olmer explained, will involve string to show how long the digestive system is in one demonstration. Another will use bread and water squeezed through pantyhose to show how the intestines absorb nutrients from food. Fun, she said, will be a big part of her part of the camp.

"It's always been safety, nutrition and physical activity. This camp's always been designed that way with the component of nutrition," Olmer said. "This will be my third type of conversation, three different activities and every two years I change it. I think this will be the most fun."

Allen said when it comes down to it, the camp is all about teaching the kids about what they can do to make their lives a little healthier and more enjoyable as a result of that, which is what CCH tries to do with all of these kinds of activities.

"Our mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve and support youth getting healthy foundations and starting to contribute to the health of the community," Allen said.