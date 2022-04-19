CCH named one of top 100 rural and community hospitals in the nation

Following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, an award won by Columbus Community Hospital was a nice reflection of the hard work done by staff during that time, CCH President/CEO Mike Hansen said.

CCH was recently named one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the U.S. by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, a provider of advisory services and analytics to the health care industry.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by different organizations for what our team accomplishes here,” Hansen said Monday. “Especially, given the last two years with dealing with the pandemic, obviously it’s been very tough on our staff over the two years. It’s nice to be recognized for the work that our great people do here.”

CCH Vice President of Nursing and Patient Care Services Dorothy Bybee said the honor also “validates” the staff’s work.

“That’s always nice too,” she said. “… The community means a lot to us. We’re always striving to meet the needs of the community so that they don’t have to leave to get their health care.”

CCH was one of only two Nebraska facilities to make the top 100.

"Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities," The Chartis Center for Rural Health National Leader Michael Topchik said in a press release.

"Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize this year's recipients' exceptional performance and innovation, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America's rural health safety net."

The award is centered on results from the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics. The index uses 50 rural-relevant indicators from eight pillars of hospital strength – inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives and financial stability. These pillars are used for the overall score for each hospital.

Hansen said he believes the hospital places high on all eight pillars.

“Obviously, we’re really strong in our market share,” Hansen said. “The quality of care that we provide is extremely high. We’re low cost, low charge and our outcomes are really good the great majority of the time. And our patients perceive us to be a great hospital and with financial stability, we’re extremely strong.

“So I think we’re strong in most areas, if not all. It took time to get there but we’ve been very strong for a long time.”

Hansen said since he’s been with the hospital for the past 13 years there has been a well-defined organization put in place.

“It’s probably what I’m most proud of,” he said. “We have a great organizational culture.”

Hansen and Bybee noted the hospital has worked on creating satisfied staff and physicians so, in turn, they can provide quality care to their patients.

Hansen said the award is - once again - based on the tireless work of staff.

“They just do a tremendous job,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

