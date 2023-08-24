For those in the medical field, what they do is more than a job.

It's a calling, according to Angie Ramaekers, director of volunteer and guest services at Columbus Community Hospital (CCH).

"You can take the nurse out of health care, but you can't take health care out of the nurse. They are people who've dedicated their life's work to improving the health of the community we serve," Ramaekers said.

Those who have let their nurse licensure expire and can no longer practice in that regard, she said, still feel compelled to help people and use their skills. That's where the nurse corps come in.

"They wholeheartedly, at the core of their being, live the hospital's core values and continue that life's work to improve the life of the community we serve in that volunteer capacity," Ramaekers said.

Those in the nurse corps, Ramaekers explained, don't have all the privileges and responsibilities of on-staff nurses, but are able to provide their expertise for educational opportunities or some public health events.

"Their task is very specific and not to be confused with what nursing staff do. They're very specific in what they cannot do," Ramaekers said. "Where we'll find volunteers is in locations such as the Harvest for Health Community Fair, other community types of events, doing things like blood pressure screenings."

Ramaekers added that the arrangement is beneficial for all involved as these individuals who still care about what they do can still be involved and the hospital can serve the community and some of their former employees at the same time.

"Something I've been blessed with in this organization is when people in healthcare, employees of the hospital, tend to be wholeheartedly employees, wholeheartedly involved," Ramaekers said. "It's not just a job. It's their life's work, their life's passion. These nurses are retired, not paid, but that doesn't mean that passion for health care has gone away."

In a Aug. 14 press release, Occupational Health Services (OHS) Director Danielle Frewing said the volunteers are the best of the best of CCH and OHS's retired medical staff.

"Since several of these nurses have worked for OHS previously, they have had an opportunity to build long-standing relationships with our clients and will be a familiar face at these events," Frewing said. "We are very excited to provide this offering to our community, and we feel these volunteers will represent the hospital positively.”

The beginning group is comprised of four volunteers: Mary Birkel, Joan Campbell, Judy Schademann and Vikki Mihulka with Dr. Dale Zaruba providing oversight. Ramaekers said her department was heavily involved with setting up the group's structure and ensuring it was only the best people involved, including background checks, interviews, orientation and confidentiality training.

"We want to make sure every person who is touched by our organization, whether paid or unpaid, have the appropriate skillset and onboarding," Ramaekers said. "Some people think volunteers just show up; not in a hospital setting. They are well-trained, skilled and well-tooled."

Those interested in getting involved can contact the Columbus Community Hospital Volunteer Services Department at 402-562-3365 and talk to Ramaekers or Chelsea Kasik.