CCH opens its own Little Free Library

Columbus Community Hospital has opened a Little Free Library near its child care center at 3970 Health Parkway,

The purpose of the library, which is open to the public 24 hours, seven days each week, is to encourage reading in community members of all ages. CCH will initially fill the library with books to inform children about health and wellness. Spanish and English books will be included.

“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole city,” said Kristin Dahl, marketing coordinator at CCH, in a statement. “It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community.”

Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon.There are more than 36,000 of these small book exchanges around the world in 70 countries. It has also become a bit of a trend in Columbus, as numerous residents and businesses have put up their own throughout the last several years. The CCH library will join three other registered Little Free Libraries in the area.

The process is simple. Books are placed inside the small structure. Those who visit the library are encouraged to take a book, read it and return it. There is also an option to keep the book and replace it with a different book.