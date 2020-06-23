CCH operating at full capacity for elective surgeries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With new Directed Health Measures in place, Columbus Community Hospital is continuing with elective surgeries and attempting to catch up on a backlog of those needing a non-emergency operation.

“We don’t have restrictions on the number of cases that we can do; however, we still want to make sure that we’re providing a safe environment for our patients, our staff and our physicians,” Sue Hrnicek, Surgical Services Director at Columbus Community Hospital, said. “We have to make sure we have enough PPE to be able to do cases daily. We’ve got to make sure that the patients that need to be tested for COVID are tested and that we have their results before their procedure.”

Patients who are considered high risk, such as those whose airways are being operated on, are tested for COVID-19 before the surgery takes place.