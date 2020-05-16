CCH receives distinctions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Community Hospital has been named one of the top 20 rural hospitals in the country and has been awarded an ‘A’ safety grade.

Announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), CCH received the award based on an evaluation that assessed hospital performance based on 50 indicators and eight pillars of performance.

“Now more than ever, rural residents need to know that their community hospitals can provide them with the care they need when they need it,” said Michael Hansen, CCH president and CEO. “We hope that this recognition helps reassure our community members that CCH is a leader in the field and is prepared to offer them exceptional care.”

CCH and the other top hospitals were set to be recognized at a conference on May 21 but, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the event was canceled.

Additionally, CCH has also been awarded an ‘A’ from the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The hospital has received this distinction for 10 consecutive scoring cycles.

The scores are calculated using 28 measures of publicly-available data.

Both the Leapfrog Group and NRHA are nonprofit organizations; Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades to hospitals while NRHN provides leadership on rural health issues.

“Patient safety has always been our highest priority, and as we deal with the challenges of COVID-19, we hope this recognition helps reassure our patients that are in good hands. Despite the hard weeks ahead, we will do everything we can to maintain the health and safety of our patients,” Hansen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0