CCH reminding folks to stay warm during colder months

If there’s one important tip to stay warm during the colder months, it’s to be mindful of the situation, Columbus Community Hospital Emergency Room Director Sue Deyke said.

For example, she said if there’s no reason to go outside while it’s chilly then it’s probably best to stay indoors.

“The number one thing is to be aware of your circumstances,” Deyke said. “Do not put yourself in an area that is not safe.”

With the temperatures dipping below freezing recently, the hospital wanted to help folks remain mindful during the colder months.

Additionally, CCH’s Occupational Health Services staff shared safety tips on how to keep warm.

The hospital said it’s vital to be aware of the signs and symptoms of hypothermia. It can be shivering, slurred speech or mumbling, slow, shallow breathing, weak pulse, clumsiness or lack of coordination, drowsiness or very low energy, confusion, memory loss or loss of consciousness.

CCH staff said if experiencing any of those symptoms, it would be best to move out of the cold, remove any wet clothing and replace it with dry ones, cover up with blankets, drink warm beverages and use warm, dry compresses. Seeking medical attention is also important, the hospital noted.

Deyke said it’s crucial to look at the wind chill before going outside as often this detail can be overlooked.

“The wind chill can drop the temperature at least 20-25 degrees lower,” she said. “… You need to be thinking about that.”

Also, frostbite may occur if out in the cold for long. Signs can be cold skin and a prickling feeling at first, numbness, skin that looks red, white, bluish-white, grayish-yellow, purplish, brown or ashen, hard or waxy-looking skin or clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness, according to CCH.

If suffering from frostbite, the hospital said the affected area should be soaked in warm water no hotter than 105 Fahrenheit and then loosely wrap in gauze. Additionally, any fingers or toes affected by frostbite should be separated from each other. It’s also best to not rub, use or walk on frostbitten skin because it can cause tissue damage, CCH noted.

The hospital also stated frostbite typically occurs on fingers, toes and nose. To prevent it from occurring CCH suggested protecting hands with insulated gloves, wearing layers of loose-fitting clothing, taking frequent breaks in a designated warm-up area, staying dry with water-resistant clothing, wearing windproof materials and clothing with proper ventilation, keeping your head covered whenever possible and having head protection that is equipped with an insulated liner, protect feet with insulated socks and wear two pairs when possible and dress in layers.

Although one of the best choices is still indoors whenever possible, CCH noted that in rural Nebraska there are several outdoor tasks that farmers and ranchers must do even in the winter.

“As the winter weather continues to grow colder, it is important that farmers and ranchers know the signs and symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite,” said CCH’s Occupation Health Service registered nurse Teresa Duffek. “Knowing the signs and symptoms can help prevent these dangerous conditions.”

Overall, CCH emergency room Dr. Joe Metcalf said a lot of details to stay safe during winter come down to common sense.

“Dress extremely warmly,” Metcalf said. “Don’t go outside to do anything that’s not necessary when it’s this cold outside. It doesn’t take long to lower your core body temperature when you’re outside in this weather.”

Deyke said pet owners should also monitor their animals during the colder months.

“Make sure your household pets have a warm environment,” she said. “They also need to have someone guide their shelter and care.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

