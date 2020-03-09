CCH simulation lab nurses to present at International Conference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CCH’s malignant hyperthermia simulation helped increase health care providers’ knowledge of the condition and its treatment, as well as helped meet regulatory requirements.

At the conference, Vance and Mueller’s podium presentation on their abstract will address the significance of malignant hyperthermia and how to design low-cost simulations to practice early recognition and response to malignant hyperthermia cases.

Presenting at an international conference will allow Vance and Mueller to promote simulation as a teaching strategy and connect with others within the simulation field.

“Participation in this conference allows our nursing staff to network with simulation labs and centers throughout the world,” Swantek said. “Our staff are then able to bring back ideas and implement them at our facility.

Vance and Mueller have been involved with the INACSL for several years. Mueller has been a member since 2014 and Vance has been a member since 2011. Vance also served as an abstract reviewer for INACSL from 2013 to 2017. Presenting at the conference gives Vance and Mueller another professional development opportunity with INACSL.