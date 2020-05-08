CCH suspends elective surgeries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus area has recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. In consideration of this, Columbus Community Hospital has decided to extend its suspension of elective surgeries until June 1, 2020.

This decision was made collectively by CCH leadership and CCH’s physicians, and it was made in conjunction and compliance with the directives from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office. These directives require hospitals to maintain 30% surge capacity specific to available beds and ventilators plus two weeks of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Patients who are waiting for elective surgeries can contact their health care providers or visit CCH’s website for resources on how they can best manage their conditions during this time. For example, the Columbus Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic page at www.columbushosp.org has resources for patients who are waiting for joint replacement procedures.

For more on CCH’s policies regarding COVID-19, visit www.columbushosp.org.