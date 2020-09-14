CCH taking care of 6 COVID-19-positive patients

Community Safety Measures

In order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our area, CCH is strongly encouraging people to continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when they are out in public.

Masks are an important tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people older than 2 years old wear masks or cloth face coverings in public, especially in places where social distancing is hard to enforce such as in pharmacies, grocery stores and at gas stations.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), people should choose masks that completely cover their mouth and nose; have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric; and fit snugly against the side of their face so there are not gaps. People should avoid masks that are made of a fabric that makes it hard to breath and masks that have exhalation valves or vents.

In addition to wearing masks and practicing social distancing, CCH is encouraging local residents to wash their hands frequently, and get tested and stay home if they are sick or have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. By practicing these safety measures, you can protect the health of those around you and potentially save lives.