CCH to begin offering surgeries and other elective procedures; urges continued COVID-19 safety precautions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbus Community Hospital announced Friday that it will begin to offer some of the services it has put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis, such as elective surgeries, procedures, tests and therapies.

The reopening of these services will be handled with an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of CCH’s patients and staff. Throughout the reopening process, CCH will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community, as well as the availability of health care resources, and make adjustments as needed.

As of Wednesday, May 20, there were 1,020 COVID-19 cases in the East Central District Health District (ECDHD) that includes Platte, Colfax, Nance and Boone counties. At that point, CCH had also performed 1,625 COVID-19 tests with 548 positive and 1,002 negative results. There were 75 tests pending. Since April 25, CCH has cared for a total of 11 COVID-19 positive inpatients and transferred four to larger tertiary care facilities. Also, CCH has cared for 17 persons under investigation (PUIs) who ultimately were negative for COVID-19 but required the same level of care and resources.

The ECDHD recovery rates for COVID-19, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as of May 17, are: district-wide: 430, Colfax: 224, Platte: 200, Nance: 4, Boone: 2.