CCH to offer digital PET scans

Starting July 30, new digitally-based Positron emission tomography (PET) scans will be available at Columbus Community Hospital through a mobile service called Shared Medical Service.

PET scans are imaging tests that show how tissues and organs are functioning.

Previously, the PET scans were analog and generally took around 20 minutes to complete. The new scanner allows for better image quality, more detail and faster scan times – 14 minutes per scan.

Additionally, the new PET scanner will accommodate patients up to 550 pounds and corrects for patient movements and metal artifacts such as joint replacements or dental and/or metal implants.

“This new scanner will benefit our patients because it will offer better image clarity and resolution, while providing reduced imaging times with lower exposure,” said Denise Tomek, director of Diagnostic Imaging at CCH, in a provided statement.

The new PET scans will be offered through the same way the old scans were – via Shared Medical Services which visits the hospital once a week on Thursday mornings.

Dr. Anthony Krueger and Dr. Matthew Pieper, radiologists with CCH’s North Central Radiology, said they are looking forward to the new scanner being available for patients.