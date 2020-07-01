CCH urges caution amid COVID-19

Columbus Community Hospital is urging area residents to continue wearing face masks and practice social distancing even though the state last week entered a new phase of the Directed Health Measures.
"Even though restrictions are being reduced statewide, that doesn’t mean COVID-19 is no longer a threat. It is," CCH stated in a release.
Columbus and neighboring communities are still seeing new cases of COVID-19, CCH said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets which are produced when people cough, sneeze or talk. Research has shown that these droplets usually travel about 6 feet. They can then enter the mouths or noses of people nearby or be inhaled into the lungs.
"For this reason, it’s very important for everyone to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people and wear masks in public,"CCH stated. "Masks are an extra layer of protection that trap these respiratory droplets and prevent them from traveling into the air and onto other people.
Though masks may not protect the person wearing them, they can keep the mask wearer from spreading COVID-19 to others. This is especially important because, in many cases, people can spread COVID-19 before they develop symptoms."
The CDC recommends people older than 2 years old wear masks or cloth face coverings in public, especially in places where social distancing is hard to enforce such as in pharmacies, grocery stores and at gas stations. Masks can be made from household materials such as T-shirts and towels. For instructions on how to make masks as well as the most up-to-date mask guidelines from the CDC, visit www.cdc.gov.
For its part, CCH is continuing to require masks for all of its staff, visitors and patients. Additional information on how CCH is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is available on the “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information and Resources for Community Members” page on www.columbushosp.org.
The ECDHD COVID-19 information line at 402-562-8960 is also available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For general information about COVID-19, people can dial 211 or call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Information Line at 402-552-6645.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.