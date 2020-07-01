CCH urges caution amid COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Community Hospital is urging area residents to continue wearing face masks and practice social distancing even though the state last week entered a new phase of the Directed Health Measures.

"Even though restrictions are being reduced statewide, that doesn’t mean COVID-19 is no longer a threat. It is," CCH stated in a release.

Columbus and neighboring communities are still seeing new cases of COVID-19, CCH said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets which are produced when people cough, sneeze or talk. Research has shown that these droplets usually travel about 6 feet. They can then enter the mouths or noses of people nearby or be inhaled into the lungs.

"For this reason, it’s very important for everyone to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people and wear masks in public,"CCH stated. "Masks are an extra layer of protection that trap these respiratory droplets and prevent them from traveling into the air and onto other people.

Though masks may not protect the person wearing them, they can keep the mask wearer from spreading COVID-19 to others. This is especially important because, in many cases, people can spread COVID-19 before they develop symptoms."