CCS holding Read-A-Thon this month

When it comes to reading, the use of it is endless, Columbus Christian School (CCS) head teacher Daneill Beck said.

CCS staff said they hope a currently ongoing event this month targeting reading will help develop a fondness for reading in children that they will continue for the rest of their lives.

Columbus Christian School is holding its second annual Read-A-Thon, which began on Monday and ends March 31. This year’s theme is Dr. Seuss which is why the Read-A-Thon is also going by, Seuss-A-Thon.

CCS’ first Read-A-Ton was Camp-Read-A-Lot which happened toward the end of the school year in 2021.

“They (students) will use reading all their life,” Beck said. “They’ll use reading for work, pleasure and information. It increases vocabulary. It increases the ability to think. Reading increases imagination. The list goes on and on and on.”

There is a two-folded goal for the Read-A-Ton. The first is to raise funds for the students and their education and the second – and most important goal – is to encourage the love of reading, Beck said.

Funds are raised from businesses, families, friends and community members who sponsor a child to read. Sponsorship works in three different ways. It can be done at a flat rate for the whole fundraiser, a sponsor per minute or a combination of both, Beck said. The donation prices can vary but the school offers rates of $10, $20, $50 or $100.

The Seuss-themed festivities don’t stop with the Read-A-Ton -- it is also Dr. Seuss Week this week. Students took part in the fun by dressing up as characters from the beloved children’s author’s work earlier this week, CCS Office Administrator Liana Holt said.

“This whole week has been themed around Dr. Seuss,” she said.

Columbus Christian School started in the fall of 1994 after community members discussed the potential of starting a Christian school. The goal of the school was to be non-denominational but Bible-oriented and Christ-centered with a vision of educating children about the Gospel and teaching them for a lifetime of service, obedience and leadership to God, according to the school’s website. CCS teaches students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Holt said the school staff hopes the students will develop a habit of reading.

“They’ll get into the habit of reading every day,” she said. “They’ll pick up a book for information or reading for pleasure.”

The students get incentives and rewards as they complete their goals. Such goals include the younger kids being read to by a parent or teacher for 15 minutes a day. Beck said. She added one of the older students has a mission of reading for 5,000 minutes this month.

To sponsor a child or for more information, either visit columbuschristian.org or call 402-562-6470.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

