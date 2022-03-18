CCS named Agribusiness Pioneer

A business with humble beginnings in Columbus has grown into a local leader of animal agricultural facilities in the United States and that company – Central Confinement Service – has been named the Agribusiness Pioneer for 2022.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness Committee will recognize Central Confinement Service (CCS), 23321 235th Ave., at next week’s Rural Recognition Banquet, along with three other award winners.

Founded in Columbus in 1982 by Mark Gearhart, CCS started out of the basement of the Gearhart home with manufacturing taking place in a small garage. Throughout the years, the business has expanded to include new divisions of manufacturing, including making stainless steel components for facilities. The company ventured into dairy design builds in 2000 and entered the beef housing arena in 2010.

These days, CCS is involved in the building of turn-key swine, dairy, beef, poultry and other ag-related facilities nationwide, according to the business’ website.

CCS President Brian Turner noted the honor he felt upon receiving the initial email that the business has been selected for the Agribusiness Pioneer award. It’s neat the chamber recognizes the importance of ag business, he said.

“There's a lot of businesses in the Columbus area – there is no confusion about that. But so many times we forget about the ag side of what drives the community and within Nebraska, especially Central Nebraska,” Turner said. “Ag is really a main driver, whether it be a fertilizer plant or an ag construction company like ours. I thought that was very cool that they have an area that they can recognize an ag performer and one that is really trying to be innovative in that space.”

Turner said CCS has brought new and innovative construction, as well as different options to help combat food storage issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've moved beyond our traditional ag and … we're also in small and medium sized meat processing facilities,” he said. “We're building those now. What we're trying to do is, is help mitigate the challenges within the food chain.”

That new area has been going well, he added. CCS has several active projects, and the first one is almost finished in Clinton, Iowa.

“It's a family beef operation that saw the challenges that the pandemic threw in, they saw this as an opportunity,” Turner said. “They're going to be processing about 100 heads a day and through that 100 head a day, they're going to supplement meat within their local and regional community to different stores and then they're also going to have a retail side. It's been very cool to work with just families who have a vision on how to keep the ag sector going.”

Although CCS does business throughout the country, it’s Columbus based.

“We buy a lot of materials from many of the local vendors here, and the majority of our office live in or near the Columbus area,” Turner said. “There's a lot of community impact, as far as that's concerned. We do work nationwide, but many of the (subcontractors) are local here and they'll travel with us.”

Turner said CCS is glad to receive the award. He noted that Columbus is a good place to both do business and have a business.

“We're just very thankful to be in the Columbus community,” he said. “The community has had great support for what we're doing. Columbus is kind of that quiet, little community in Central Nebraska that generates a significant amount of income for the state.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.