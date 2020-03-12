CDA to host 5th annual rummage sale

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday: Its fifth annual rummage sale.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3115 6th St. in Columbus.
There is no admission fee for the event, which includes 10 booths and a concession stand. The concession stand will sell lunch for $5. People can get a hot dog or sloppy joes, chips and a drink.
"This is our fifth annual one," said Vice Regent Barb Cave. "It's our main fundraiser for CDA. We're a nonprofit organization and we give back to the local Catholic parishes and also the community. Basically what we do, is we sell different booths that individuals can purchase an area to set and sell their own things."
The CDA will also have its table at the event, where members will sell donated items.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas was founded in 1903 and is one of the largest women's organizations in the Americas. Started in Utica, New York, it has its headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. One of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women, Catholic Daughters is a branch of the Knights of Columbus and was intended to operate as the organization's female auxiliary.
"Our group is all about unity and charity," Cave said. "We are a local group called Court 988. Some of the things we support are we adopt two students in Uganda to help get them educated through the school system, we provide some scholarships funds for the three Catholic grade schools in town, we support youth groups and we donate to a lot of different good causes."
Other causes the CDA supports are local seminarian students, National Center on Sexual Exploitation, providing rosaries for confirmation students and the jail ministry, March of Life in Washington D.C., disaster relief and Smile Train, a nonprofit organization and charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.
Today there are 66,000 due-paying members in 1,150 courts (local chapters) in 45 states across the country and Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Kenya, and Peru.
"We have a great group that donates their time setting up, marking donated items and help sell the items on Saturday, bake or cook items for the lunch stand, and of course clean up," Cave said. "Leftover items are donated to our local groups in town.
"It’s a couple of days of hard work but we also have fun working the event. I have been the chairperson for this event since it started and (have learned) along the way, but over the last few years we seem to have it mastered."
