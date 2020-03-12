CDA to host 5th annual rummage sale

"Our group is all about unity and charity," Cave said. "We are a local group called Court 988. Some of the things we support are we adopt two students in Uganda to help get them educated through the school system, we provide some scholarships funds for the three Catholic grade schools in town, we support youth groups and we donate to a lot of different good causes."

Other causes the CDA supports are local seminarian students, National Center on Sexual Exploitation, providing rosaries for confirmation students and the jail ministry, March of Life in Washington D.C., disaster relief and Smile Train, a nonprofit organization and charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.

Today there are 66,000 due-paying members in 1,150 courts (local chapters) in 45 states across the country and Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Kenya, and Peru.

"We have a great group that donates their time setting up, marking donated items and help sell the items on Saturday, bake or cook items for the lunch stand, and of course clean up," Cave said. "Leftover items are donated to our local groups in town.